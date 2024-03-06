https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/election-year-pandering-vp-harris-calls-for-temporary-ceasefire-forgoes-the-word-temporary-1117150526.html

Election Year Pandering: VP Harris Calls for Temporary Ceasefire, Forgoes the Word 'Temporary'

The call appears to be no different from the deal that US President Joe Biden has been pushing for between Israel and Hamas that would allow for a temporary cease-fire and the release of hostages.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris called for a six-week cease-fire during a speech in Selma, Alabama. The call appears to be no different from the deal that US President Joe Biden has been pushing for between Israel and Hamas that would allow for a temporary cease-fire and the release of hostages. It has been reported that he hopes for such a deal to take hold on March 10.“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane, and our common humanity compels us to act. As President Joe Biden said on Friday, the United States has committed to urgently get more lifesaving assistance to innocent Palestinians in need,” the vice president said during a speech in the US state of Alabama.Misty Winston, a political activist, organizer and co-host of the Misty Winston Show and Free Assange Vigils, spoke to Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday about Harris’ speech. Fault Lines’ hosts and their guest pointed out that Harris chose to omit the word "pause" or "temporary" before announcing her call for a ceasefire. “This clip makes me want to slam my head against a wall. The absolute audacity of this woman to get up there and pretend like she cares about the people of Palestine is just phenomenal,” Winston said of Harris. “The pandering, the absolute pandering and the, it's just the opportunism of doing that, and of using that moment in time to - it's just so gross. All of it is so gross,” said Winston, noting that the speech took place in Selma, Alabama, which was celebrating its 59th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attacks on civil rights marchers.Sputnik’s Melik Abdul suggested that the Biden administration “knows what they’re doing” as the mainstream media assumes Harris has gone rogue, but is instead, simply rearticulating the same stance the administration has had for weeks.“Bernie Sanders, took forever to say ceasefire. I mean, people want to hear those words coming from elected officials. And so when she says it and then very quietly, as the applause is drowning her out a little bit, says for 'the next six weeks' very softly. People hear ceasefire, and that's the buzz word, that's what they want to hear, and so they cheer for that thinking, 'oh, she said ceasefire,' when that's not really what she means,” Winston explained.“It's election year pandering. They know that this is crushing them in the polls. They needed something to kind of rehabilitate that image desperately,” she added.The Biden administration’s unfaltering support for Israel has been aggressively criticized by key constituents including voters who are young, Black and/or Arab and has divided the Democratic Party. During Michigan’s primary last week, more than 100,000 people voted “uncommitted” instead of for Biden. And according to a recent poll, 60% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while a majority think Israel has gone too far in their fight to eliminate Hamas.

2024

