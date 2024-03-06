https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/putin-to-meet-with-iaea-director-general-in-sochi---kremlin-1117160787.html
Putin to Meet With IAEA Director General in Sochi - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The president will receive Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, who is in Sochi. He and … Likhachev, will inform the president … about their contacts," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, Grossi held a meeting with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev. Also, Vladimir Putin will meet with participants of the World Youth Festival held in Sirius near the city of Sochi and will deliver a speech at the closing ceremony, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The second half of the day will be very important. Today Putin will talk, there will be a lot of communication with the participants of the youth festival in the Sirius center, the communication is free, with the agenda that the participants of this festival themselves will set. And it is also expected that Putin will address all festival participants at the closing ceremony," Peskov told reporters.The World Festival of Youth is an international festival which is being held in the Sirius federal territory, Russia from March 1-7, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The president will receive Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi
, who is in Sochi. He and … Likhachev, will inform the president … about their contacts," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Grossi held a meeting with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.
Also, Vladimir Putin will meet with participants of the World Youth Festival held in Sirius near the city of Sochi and will deliver a speech at the closing ceremony, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The second half of the day will be very important. Today Putin will talk, there will be a lot of communication with the participants of the youth festival in the Sirius center, the communication is free, with the agenda that the participants of this festival themselves will set. And it is also expected that Putin will address all festival participants
at the closing ceremony," Peskov told reporters.
The World Festival of Youth is an international festival which is being held in the Sirius federal territory, Russia from March 1-7, 2024.