NATO Preparing for New Wars, Drills in Europe Increase Tensions - Russian Security Council

NATO is preparing for new wars, and drills conducted by the alliance in Europe increase tensions in the world, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday

"The joint drills of NATO armed forces in Europe called Steadfast Defender 2024, during which the scenario of armed confrontation with Russia is being worked out, will certainly increase tensions and destabilize the situation in the world," Patrushev said during a meeting on security in North Caucasus. NATO plans to increase its presence in the Arctic and Asia-Pacific, Patrushev added. In addition, Moscow requested an immediate halt to NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders, emphasizing the importance of abstaining from inviting post-Soviet countries into the bloc or deploying military infrastructure on their territories.

