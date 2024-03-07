https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/why-ukrainian-fortifications-are-not-as-good-as-russian-ones-1117196522.html
While the Ukrainian government has allocated some $34 million for the construction of fortifications in areas of the Zaporozhye region currently controlled by Kiev regime forces, it remains unclear how effective this effort is going to be.
The Ukrainian forces' inability to stabilize the front line in the wake of Avdeyevka's liberation has already been attributed by some Western media outlets to the poor quality of fortifications the Kiev regime forces hastily constructed in the field.The New York Times, for example, described these fortifications as "sparse, rudimentary trench lines" that "lack many of the additional fortifications that could help slow Russian tanks and help defend major roads and important terrain."The newspaper also pointed out that the Ukrainian fortifications are a far cry from the defensive lines that helped the Russian troops defeat the overhyped Ukrainian counteroffensive last year.With Ukraine's military-industrial complex in tatters, Kiev simply lacks the capability to produce components needed for the construction of fortifications, Matviychuk explained.Today, Ukraine lacks the ability to create multi-layered defensive positions akin to those built by Russia, featuring anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields and dragon's teeth fortifications, and the shipments of materials from the West are not enough to help Kiev bridge that gap.
Why Ukrainian Fortifications Are Not as Good as Russian Ones
Having liberated the city of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic last month, Russian forces continue advancing further to the west, driving away the Kiev regime forces who try to halt their march.
The Ukrainian forces’ inability to stabilize the front line in the wake of Avdeyevka’s liberation
has already been attributed by some Western media outlets to the poor quality of fortifications the Kiev regime forces hastily constructed in the field.
The New York Times, for example, described these fortifications as “sparse, rudimentary trench lines” that “lack many of the additional fortifications that could help slow Russian tanks and help defend major roads and important terrain.”
The newspaper also pointed out that the Ukrainian fortifications are a far cry from the defensive lines
that helped the Russian troops defeat the overhyped Ukrainian counteroffensive last year.
While the Ukrainian government has allocated some $34 million for the construction of fortifications in areas of the Zaporozhye region currently controlled by Kiev regime forces, it remains unclear how effective this effort is going to be, said military analyst and retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces Anatoliy Matviychuk.
With Ukraine’s military-industrial complex in tatters, Kiev simply lacks the capability to produce components needed for the construction of fortifications, Matviychuk explained.
“So they dig into the ground, try to create some obstacle zones that are simply not effective and do not match the criteria of modern warfare,” he said. “They fail in both the quality and the quantity of such fortifications that they build along their defensive lines.”
Today, Ukraine lacks the ability to create multi-layered defensive positions akin to those built by Russia, featuring anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields and dragon’s teeth fortifications, and the shipments of materials from the West are not enough to help Kiev bridge that gap.
“We [Russia] could lay between 500 to 1,000 mines per one kilometer of front line, we established lines of dragon’s teeth with gaps no more than one-and-a-half meter wide, which would not allow modern main battle tanks to pass without special engineering assistance,” Matviychuk added. “Today, Ukraine cannot do that.”