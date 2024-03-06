https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/russia-is-your-friend-putin-unites-young-people-from-across-the-world-1117169922.html

Russia is Your Friend: Putin Unites Young People From Across the World

Russia is Your Friend: Putin Unites Young People From Across the World

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the stage to address delegates at the World Youth Festival, held on the Sirius federal territory in Russia's Krasnodar region.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival, President Putin touched upon several issues that define the event, as well as the world at large. Equal Сonditions for All Do Not ExistHe also noted that the quest for a just world order would make the world more transparent, democratic, sustainable, balanced and secure.There Is No Room for Anyone’s Exclusivity and Segregation"If we are all equal, there is no place in the world for any kind of exclusivity, no place in the world for any arrogance, segregation, or similar things that are based on this distorted ground of anyone's exclusivity," he emphasized.Russia’s Doors Are OpenPutin also expressed his confidence that young people from other countries would achieve many successes on their path.Russia Sought to Create Conditions of Freedom and FriendshipIn his speech, Putin also paid special attention to the fact that when the festival’s organizers invited people to come to Russia, they set very simple tasks."We wanted to create conditions of freedom, creativity, friendship that would allow you to communicate with each other, find new friends, and maybe partners for your future projects. I hope we have succeeded," he said.Russia May Host Similar Youth Festivals in the Future

