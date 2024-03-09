https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/polarization-is-the-nature-of-us-politics-biden-swaps-sotu-address-for-campaign-speech-1117214772.html
Polarization Is the Nature of US Politics: Biden Swaps SOTU Address for Campaign Speech
Polarization Is the Nature of US Politics: Biden Swaps SOTU Address for Campaign Speech
The address was less like the annual state of the nation speech that it is meant to be, as Biden leaned into politics in preparation for this year’s presidential election.
On Friday, Sputnik's Fault Lines was joined by TV radio show host Edward Woodson, and John Jackson who is the former chairman of the Dekalb Democratic Party. The hosts and their guests discussed US President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.The address was less like the annual state of the nation speech that it is meant to be, as Biden leaned into politics in preparation for this year's presidential election. Without saying his name, Biden derided Trump and those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, as well as criticized conservatives who are unable to see Russia as a threat.Jackson agreed that over time, the State of the Union speech has become a "partisan affair" but acknowledged that Biden seemed less like his usual "Sleepy Joe" self, and seemed more alert during his speech."You know, I think that it was a pretty good State of the Union. He hit all the points he needed to, he came alive. He was not 'Sleepy Joe.' Like, everybody was worried about him being 'Sleepy Joe.' That nickname that Trump has given him, he's lived up to it, but he didn't live up to it last night. The question is, can he be this 'Dark Brandon' through November? The reality is that it's 'Dark Brandon,' until he needs to be to motivate the Democratic base to turn out," Jackson countered.The hosts and their guests then discussed the bipartisan border security bill that Republicans, encouraged by former President Donald Trump, killed. Now a bipartisan group of House lawmakers are calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to stage a vote on similar legislation in an effort to give Ukraine continued military funding in exchange for funding for the US-Mexico border."The president was right, that deal had bipartisan support, and Trump calls members of Congress to tell them to vote it down because he wants this to be his issue," he continued. But Jackson also maintained that a majority of Americans no longer see the justification for funding a proxy war while inflation, job creation, homelessness, healthcare, and affordable housing are primary concerns for them."A lot of people who are employed are struggling to make ends meet because the cost of living is so high. And I think that a lot of people can empathize with Republicans when they block foreign aid, and there's all these people in America in need," he added.Predicting the outcome of the US election this year is difficult, as polls have shown a majority of US voters feel a lack of enthusiasm for both Biden and Trump, and a slim margin separates the two in their polls. But the hosts and their guests considered the phenomenon in which American voters will vote for a candidate in an effort to "vote against" the candidate they see as less desirable."And that's a big problem for Democrats always, is that 'get out the vote,' right. Democrats are always talking about 'souls to the polls' and all these machinations that they use to get people to the polls. That's the big problem, actually getting people motivated to go out, whereas with Trump, with the Trump base, they're psyched to go out and vote."Jackson agreed with his fellow guest, adding that having more exciting Democratic candidates on the ballot— who are running for any statewide office position—matters, as they may be able to draw more enthusiasm for the act of voting."I 100% agree," he said. "Earlier I said it's going to come to the down ballot, and I say that from experience. Biden would not have won Georgia in 2020 without Reverend Raphael Warnock being on the ballot, turning out Black voters in Georgia. Jon Ossoff as well."During his address on Thursday, Biden also defended his stance on Israel which has lost him the support of voters who are young, Arab American and/or Muslim. The president maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself, but said that the US military will build a temporary emergency pier that will allow civilians desperate for food and medicine to have access to aid — adding that no US boots will be on the ground. Biden continued to reference his hope for a two-state solution, despite Israeli leaders repeated rebuffs at such an idea.
Polarization Is the Nature of US Politics: Biden Swaps SOTU Address for Campaign Speech
During the US president’s address on Thursday, he attempted to argue as to why his policies are working, and claimed that the state of the country is better under his administration than that of former President Donald Trump’s, due to his predecessor’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
was joined by TV radio show host Edward Woodson, and John Jackson who is the former chairman of the Dekalb Democratic Party. The hosts and their guests discussed US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address
The address was less like the annual state of the nation speech
that it is meant to be, as Biden leaned into politics in preparation for this year’s presidential election. Without saying his name, Biden derided Trump and those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, as well as criticized conservatives who are unable to see Russia as a threat.
“Well, it wasn't a State of the Union, it was a highly partisan speech. It was a campaign speech, is what it was. So, it wasn't a State of Union. I've never actually seen a State of the Union like that because it was a kickoff to the campaign,” said Woodson.
Jackson agreed that over time, the State of the Union speech has become a “partisan affair” but acknowledged that Biden seemed less like his usual “Sleepy Joe” self, and seemed more alert during his speech.
“You know, I think that it was a pretty good State of the Union. He hit all the points he needed to, he came alive. He was not 'Sleepy Joe.' Like, everybody was worried about him being 'Sleepy Joe.' That nickname that Trump has given him, he's lived up to it, but he didn't live up to it last night. The question is, can he be this 'Dark Brandon' through November? The reality is that it's 'Dark Brandon,' until he needs to be to motivate the Democratic base to turn out,” Jackson countered.
“If he's not this alive person who can snap back, who can speak coherently, he won't win. So, I think that, honestly, the State of the Union has become a partisan affair, it's not what it used to be. It is very much a partisan affair, is not an objective government speech. It's always going to be politicized no matter who is doing it. It's the nature. It's the polarized America that we're in,” he added.
The hosts and their guests then discussed the bipartisan border security bill that Republicans, encouraged by former President Donald Trump, killed. Now a bipartisan group of House lawmakers are calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to stage a vote on similar legislation
in an effort to give Ukraine continued military funding in exchange for funding for the US-Mexico border.
“If Republicans really want immigration reform, they really want that border bill, then don't sink a bill because Trump told you to,” said Jackson.
“The president was right, that deal had bipartisan support, and Trump calls members of Congress to tell them to vote it down because he wants this to be his issue,” he continued.
“That's stuff you can't pull if you want to be serious. This is why Republicans are going to lose the House, and I think Democrats will retain the Senate. And I will be honest, Joe Biden's a weak candidate, but his only hope of getting reelected is the down ballot success of Democrats puts him over the top.”
But Jackson also maintained that a majority of Americans no longer see the justification for funding a proxy war while inflation, job creation, homelessness, healthcare, and affordable housing are primary concerns for them.
“A lot of people who are employed are struggling to make ends meet because the cost of living is so high. And I think that a lot of people can empathize with Republicans when they block foreign aid, and there's all these people in America in need,” he added.
“Now, the gaslighting of this is that, it’s not like Republicans would send stimulus to Americans or they would cut taxes for the rich – that's the gaslight, but the reality is they are right when questioning the sending of money all over the world where we have people struggling in America.”
Predicting the outcome of the US election this year is difficult, as polls
have shown a majority of US voters feel a lack of enthusiasm for both Biden and Trump, and a slim margin separates the two in their polls. But the hosts and their guests considered the phenomenon in which American voters will vote for a candidate in an effort to “vote against” the candidate they see as less desirable.
“When you're voting against somebody and you are not necessarily excited about your candidate. You know, there's a lack of enthusiasm and what that is going to be is that people aren't gonna go vote, they're gonna stay home,” said Woodson.
“And that's a big problem for Democrats always, is that 'get out the vote,' right. Democrats are always talking about 'souls to the polls' and all these machinations that they use to get people to the polls. That's the big problem, actually getting people motivated to go out, whereas with Trump, with the Trump base, they're psyched to go out and vote.”
Jackson agreed with his fellow guest, adding that having more exciting Democratic candidates on the ballot— who are running for any statewide office position—matters, as they may be able to draw more enthusiasm for the act of voting.
“I 100% agree,” he said. “Earlier I said it's going to come to the down ballot, and I say that from experience. Biden would not have won Georgia in 2020 without Reverend Raphael Warnock being on the ballot, turning out Black voters in Georgia. Jon Ossoff as well."
"Jon Ossoff did a good job doing that as well. So, I think that we can't underestimate a good US Senate campaign, what that does for President Biden. So, in states where there are good Democratic candidates running for governor or US Senate, or any statewide office, that does give the president a boost.”
During his address on Thursday, Biden also defended his stance on Israel which has lost him the support of voters who are young, Arab American and/or Muslim.
The president maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself, but said that the US military will build a temporary emergency pier that will allow civilians desperate for food and medicine to have access to aid — adding that no US boots will be on the ground. Biden continued to reference his hope for a two-state solution, despite Israeli
leaders repeated rebuffs at such an idea.