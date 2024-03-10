https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-strip-tops-31000---health-ministry-1117244166.html

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 31,000 - Health Ministry

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 31,000 - Health Ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, has surpassed 31,000, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.

"The number of victims of Israeli aggression since October 7 has risen to 31,045, with 72,654 people injured," the ministry said on Telegram. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

