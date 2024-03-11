https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/canada-rebukes-us-over-snag-with-nasams-delivery-to-ukraine---1117248811.html

Canada Rebukes US Over Snag With NASAMS Delivery to Ukraine

Canada Rebukes US Over Snag With NASAMS Delivery to Ukraine

Sputnik International

It has been over a year since Ottawa promised to donate NASAMS worth 406 million Canadian dollars to Ukraine, yet the delivery of the air defense systems... 11.03.2024, Sputnik International

2024-03-11T06:30+0000

2024-03-11T06:30+0000

2024-03-11T06:30+0000

world

canada

ukraine

nasams

us arms for ukraine

bill blair

nato

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110571925_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5277299bc56541cb13b5ae8dafb677e6.jpg

Canada’s defense minister has accused the United States of delaying the delivery of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, the Edmonton Journal reported. “We’ve tried to expedite that. Unfortunately the Americans ran into some challenges in their own funding envelope,” Bill Blair was quoted as saying on Sunday, as he visited the CFB Edmonton base.The minister noted that without the purchase deal between Washington and Ottawa, his country would need years to acquire the NASAMS via the standard procurement process.Ottawa announced the donation of the system worth 406 million Canadian dollars (approximately US $303 million) to the Kiev regime in January 2023. The arrangement was that Canada would cover the costs, but would avoid having to apply to the US government for approval to send the system to Ukraine, as is the case with American military technology sold outside the country.While the Canadian Ministry of Defense has already given the money for the NASAMS to the US government, Washington is yet to finalize the deal.He added that "We want it delivered as quickly as possible."According to US media reports, the Pentagon signed a US $1.2 billion contract with Raytheon for the NASAMS systems meant for Kiev in November 2022. Furthermore, a public notice of the contract is quoted as stating November 2025 as the completion date. The delay comes as the Biden administration’s request for another $60 billion for Kiev is still in limbo in the US Congress due to the position of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. The previously allocated funds ran out last December. Republican lawmakers are currently working on an alternative aid package for Kiev, which might be partially offered as a loan, NBC News reported on Saturday, citing US lower house officials.Although NATO countries have sent close to $125 billion worth of advanced military equipment to Ukraine over the past two years to fuel the proxy war against Russia, the Kiev regime has had little to show for it on the battlefield. Russia has been steadily churning through the costly NATO hardware while ramping up its own domestic defense production. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly facing critical shortages of even basic ammunition after draining their stocks in the rush to prop up Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO countries that by supplying arms to Ukraine, they are both prolonging the conflict and dangerously escalating it. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for the Zelensky regime would become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/was-nasams-successful-in-ukraine-1110585927.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/abrams-himars-nasams-and-iris-ts-list-of-pricey-nato-weapons-russia-has-destroyed-in-ukraine-1117124676.html

canada

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

canada promises nasams to ukraine, delivery of nasams to ukraine delayed, us red tape over transfer of nasams to ukraine, why does ukraine want nasams, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, what are nasams, were nasams successful in ukraine