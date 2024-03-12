https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/nord-stream-sues-insurance-companies-in-london-court---reports-1117285432.html

Nord Stream Sues Insurance Companies in London Court - Reports

The operator of Nord Stream gas pipelines has sued its insurers in a London court for 400 million euros ($436 million) for their refusal to cover damages following the explosions, the Financial Times reported, citing court documents

The operator reportedly sued Lloyd’s of London and Arch Insurance companies in February.Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.To date, none of the Western countries involved in the subsequent investigation - Sweden, Denmark, and Germany – have presented explanations of what happened or named a culprit. Moreover, Sweden announced on February 7 that it would drop its investigation into explosions.

