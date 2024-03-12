https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/nord-stream-sues-insurance-companies-in-london-court---reports-1117285432.html
Nord Stream Sues Insurance Companies in London Court - Reports
Nord Stream Sues Insurance Companies in London Court - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operator of Nord Stream gas pipelines has sued its insurers in a London court for 400 million euros ($436 million) for their refusal to cover damages following the explosions, the Financial Times reported, citing court documents.
The operator reportedly sued Lloyd’s of London and Arch Insurance companies in February.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism
. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
To date, none of the Western countries involved in the subsequent investigation - Sweden, Denmark
, and Germany – have presented explanations of what happened or named a culprit. Moreover, Sweden announced on February 7
that it would drop its investigation into explosions.