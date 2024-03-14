https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/bidens-1t-military-budget-to-fund-boutique-expensive-fragile-equipment-1117315975.html

Biden’s $1T Military Budget To Fund ‘Boutique, Expensive, Fragile’ Equipment

US President Joe Biden's recent request for budget that includes over $1 trillion in military expenses is the result of contractors who want to sell expensive, not effective equipment, independent journalist Jim Kavanagh said.

The request, representing the most expensive military in world history, is the result of military contractors who are incentivized “to sell expensive items, not necessarily the most useful and effective items,” Independent journalist Jim Kavanagh told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.“The whole [US Military Contracting economy] from beginning to end is corruption and [the] destruction of society, turning us into a militarized, censored society,” referencing the “ludicrous” so-called “TikTok Ban” that just passed the US House of Representatives but gives the government sweeping powers to ban any foreign website or app it deems a threat.Kavanagh decried the corruption while there are issues in America that could be addressed with that money, but he asserted that would get in the way of “neoliberal capitalism.”“They’re not going to put $1 trillion or half a trillion or $10 billion into building housing for the people because that’s going to compete with private market housing,” Kavanagh explained. “Capitalists don’t care if [the government] spends billions of dollars on a sector of the economy that is going to be controlled by the government one way or another,” he continued. “But you want to build houses? You want to spend money on healthcare? You want to spend money on jobs for the people? No, because you’ll be competing with capitalists.”The issue cannot be solved by voting for Biden’s most prominent opponent in the upcoming presidential election Kavanagh explained, because former President Donald Trump is also “focused on getting all the money to the military-industrial-complex.”“This is the best you’re going to get from either party. Perpetual warfare, nothing to do for your healthcare, nothing to do for housing and rental, nothing to do for jobs… But $1 trillion for military plus supplemental appropriations, this is what the United States is in for if we don’t have a change and that is not going to come from either the Democrats or the Republicans.”

