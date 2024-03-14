International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/bidens-1t-military-budget-to-fund-boutique-expensive-fragile-equipment-1117315975.html
Biden’s $1T Military Budget To Fund ‘Boutique, Expensive, Fragile’ Equipment
Biden’s $1T Military Budget To Fund ‘Boutique, Expensive, Fragile’ Equipment
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden's recent request for budget that includes over $1 trillion in military expenses is the result of contractors who want to sell expensive, not effective equipment, independent journalist Jim Kavanagh said.
2024-03-14T04:18+0000
2024-03-14T04:18+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
jim kavanagh
joe biden
ukraine
congress
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
democrats
republicans
military industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095213807_0:218:2867:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_b882a31c68bec2d1d61f25abb17d7f15.jpg
The request, representing the most expensive military in world history, is the result of military contractors who are incentivized “to sell expensive items, not necessarily the most useful and effective items,” Independent journalist Jim Kavanagh told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.“The whole [US Military Contracting economy] from beginning to end is corruption and [the] destruction of society, turning us into a militarized, censored society,” referencing the “ludicrous” so-called “TikTok Ban” that just passed the US House of Representatives but gives the government sweeping powers to ban any foreign website or app it deems a threat.Kavanagh decried the corruption while there are issues in America that could be addressed with that money, but he asserted that would get in the way of “neoliberal capitalism.”“They’re not going to put $1 trillion or half a trillion or $10 billion into building housing for the people because that’s going to compete with private market housing,” Kavanagh explained. “Capitalists don’t care if [the government] spends billions of dollars on a sector of the economy that is going to be controlled by the government one way or another,” he continued. “But you want to build houses? You want to spend money on healthcare? You want to spend money on jobs for the people? No, because you’ll be competing with capitalists.”The issue cannot be solved by voting for Biden’s most prominent opponent in the upcoming presidential election Kavanagh explained, because former President Donald Trump is also “focused on getting all the money to the military-industrial-complex.”“This is the best you’re going to get from either party. Perpetual warfare, nothing to do for your healthcare, nothing to do for housing and rental, nothing to do for jobs… But $1 trillion for military plus supplemental appropriations, this is what the United States is in for if we don’t have a change and that is not going to come from either the Democrats or the Republicans.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-navy-increasingly-reliant-on-cold-war-era-cargo-planes-following-osprey-disaster-1116802098.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095213807_69:0:2798:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_897ef299fb6be1fd1d1635ccea557ed9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military industrial complex, jim kavanagh interview, how good is the us military, military waste, us military budget, military budget 2024, trillion dollar military
military industrial complex, jim kavanagh interview, how good is the us military, military waste, us military budget, military budget 2024, trillion dollar military

Biden’s $1T Military Budget To Fund ‘Boutique, Expensive, Fragile’ Equipment

04:18 GMT 14.03.2024
© US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan PriceAn F-35C Lightning II carrier variant, assigned to the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, waits to launch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). VX-23 is conducting its third and final developmental test (DT-III) phase aboard George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean. The F-35C is expected to be Fleet operational in 2018.
An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant, assigned to the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, waits to launch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). VX-23 is conducting its third and final developmental test (DT-III) phase aboard George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean. The F-35C is expected to be Fleet operational in 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
© US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Price
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Monday, US President Joe Biden unveiled a $7.3 trillion budget, including $895 billion of military funding. That number that balloons to over $1.5 trillion when including the “emergency supplemental” military spending that Biden requested from Congress and other military expenses like the Veteran Affairs and interest on security-related debt.
The request, representing the most expensive military in world history, is the result of military contractors who are incentivized “to sell expensive items, not necessarily the most useful and effective items,” Independent journalist Jim Kavanagh told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.

We have seen in Ukraine “with the destruction of the Abrams tanks and the HIMARS missiles, that the American equipment is boutique,” Kavanagh said. “[Military contractors] send expensive, boutique, very complicated, fragile equipment,” which inflates the military budget. Kavanagh contrasted that with the simpler Russian equipment, “that’s cheaper to build and is suited for hard condition warfare.”

“The whole [US Military Contracting economy] from beginning to end is corruption and [the] destruction of society, turning us into a militarized, censored society,” referencing the “ludicrous” so-called “TikTok Ban” that just passed the US House of Representatives but gives the government sweeping powers to ban any foreign website or app it deems a threat.
C-2 Greyhound - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
Military
US Navy Increasingly Reliant on Cold War-Era Cargo Planes Following Osprey Disaster
15 February, 15:32 GMT
Kavanagh decried the corruption while there are issues in America that could be addressed with that money, but he asserted that would get in the way of “neoliberal capitalism.”
“They’re not going to put $1 trillion or half a trillion or $10 billion into building housing for the people because that’s going to compete with private market housing,” Kavanagh explained. “Capitalists don’t care if [the government] spends billions of dollars on a sector of the economy that is going to be controlled by the government one way or another,” he continued. “But you want to build houses? You want to spend money on healthcare? You want to spend money on jobs for the people? No, because you’ll be competing with capitalists.”
The issue cannot be solved by voting for Biden’s most prominent opponent in the upcoming presidential election Kavanagh explained, because former President Donald Trump is also “focused on getting all the money to the military-industrial-complex.”
“This is the best you’re going to get from either party. Perpetual warfare, nothing to do for your healthcare, nothing to do for housing and rental, nothing to do for jobs… But $1 trillion for military plus supplemental appropriations, this is what the United States is in for if we don’t have a change and that is not going to come from either the Democrats or the Republicans.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала