German Cabinet Says Government Ready to Communicate With Putin
German Cabinet Says Government Ready to Communicate With Putin
"We have a common willingness, if it would be useful to talk with Putin, but at the moment it is not planned," Hoffmann told reporters. Germany will not consider the election legitimate and congratulate Putin on his victory, Hoffmann added.The results of the presidential election in Russia are unique and the victory of President Putin is absolute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is ready to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Berlin will not congratulate the on his victory in the presidential election, government first deputy spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday.
"We have a common willingness, if it would be useful to talk with Putin, but at the moment it is not planned," Hoffmann told reporters.
Germany will not consider the election legitimate and congratulate Putin on his victory
, Hoffmann added.
The results of the presidential election in Russia are unique and the victory of President Putin is absolute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
earlier on Monday.
According to the latest data from the Russian Central Election Commission after processing 99.72% of ballots, Vladimir Putin is leading with 87.3% of the votes.