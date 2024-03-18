https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/german-cabinet-says-government-ready-to-communicate-with-putin-1117406205.html

German Cabinet Says Government Ready to Communicate With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is ready to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Berlin will not congratulate the on his victory in...

"We have a common willingness, if it would be useful to talk with Putin, but at the moment it is not planned," Hoffmann told reporters. Germany will not consider the election legitimate and congratulate Putin on his victory, Hoffmann added.The results of the presidential election in Russia are unique and the victory of President Putin is absolute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday.

