Chicago Authorities Begin Evicting Migrants From Shelters After Months of Delay – Reports
The US city of Chicago has begun evicting migrants from shelters after months of delay in a haphazard manner, NBC reported on Tuesday
In the first two days, authorities managed to evict less than 10 migrants, some of whom noted the poor organization of the process, which in many cases came as a big surprise, the report said. City authorities expect to evict about 2,026 migrants by the end of April, but there is a chance that some of them will get extensions to stay in shelters due to a long list of exemptions, the report added. It remains unclear where those who will be evicted from shelters will live and how city authorities are going to cope with this situation. Fox News reported last week that evicted migrants will be housed in a specially equipped area on the outskirts of Chicago, which will serve as a temporary shelter. They will be able to reapply for a bed at the city shelter, the report added.
In the first two days, authorities managed to evict less than 10 migrants, some of whom noted the poor organization of the process
, which in many cases came as a big surprise, the report said.
There are 11,253 migrants across 23 shelters in the city while a total of 37,308 individuals arrived in Chicago since 2022 after Texas governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to several Democrat-run cities in the country, according to the report.
City authorities expect to evict about 2,026 migrants by the end of April, but there is a chance that some of them will get extensions to stay in shelters due to a long list of exemptions, the report added.
It remains unclear where those who will be evicted from shelters will live and how city authorities are going to cope with this situation
.
Fox News reported last week that evicted migrants will be housed in a specially equipped area on the outskirts of Chicago, which will serve as a temporary shelter. They will be able to reapply for a bed at the city shelter, the report added.