Biden's 2025 Budget Shows US Elite Underestimates Emerging Crisis

Biden's 2025 Budget Shows US Elite Underestimates Emerging Crisis

While most of Biden's $7.3 trillion budget proposals stand little chance in the House of Representatives, the US media says the document serves as a draft of Biden's policy platform as he seeks re-election this year.

US President Joe Biden's 2025 budget show his plans to continue arming Ukraine remain unchanged.The president is striving to "ensure Russia's strategic failure" by requesting $1.5 billion "for countering the Kremlin’s aggression" and allocating $482 million for Ukraine along with the multi-billion National Security Supplemental Request — which still hangs in the balance.A whopping $849.8 billion would be allocated to the Pentagon, with $25 billion earmarked for ongoing modernisation of the US nuclear forces.The budget also includes a contingency fund of $4.7 billion for the Department of Home Security (DHS) to deal with migration surges, a measure seen by the Republicans as a drop in the ocean amid the current border crisis. According to a recent Fox News study, around 7.3 million illegal migrants have crossed the US southern border during Biden's presidency.Biden's proposed budget also includes $3 billion to "advance gender equity and equality worldwide", $11 billion to "preserve the stories of the cultures and history across America", $8 billion for Biden's American Climate Corps, $10.6 billion for "climate and clean energy research" and $1.5 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights.Republicans have denounced Biden's climate and equity programs as "woke" and wasteful, noting that the US national debt has reached $34.5 trillion, while the federal budget deficit has mounted to $531 billion.Trouble BrewingThe Biden plan shows that the US elite still underestimates the scale of the emerging crisis and is "simply doubling down on present policies in the hope that the troubles will go away," he said.According to the professor, the Ukraine conflict and the border crisis are two points of acute vulnerability for the Biden administration."The president’s so-called plan will make things worse," the Shakespeare warned, pointing to skyrocketing national debt and poor handling of foreign policy issues by his government. "On top of that, the American public will soon be in open revolt over the consequences of the open border and unrestricted immigration."

