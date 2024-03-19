https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/western-delusions-shattered-putins-firm-stance-on-ukraine-highlights-natos-impotence-1117418398.html

Western Delusions Shattered: Putin's Firm Stance on Ukraine Highlights NATO's Impotence

Western Delusions Shattered: Putin's Firm Stance on Ukraine Highlights NATO's Impotence

2024-03-19

On Sunday night in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian public following an election victory which saw over 87% of people vote in his favor, amid a record-high turnout. During his speech, he said that Russia has a “lot of tasks ahead” but if they stay united, no one can “intimidate or suppress” their country.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia has repelled multiple attacks by Ukrainian sabotage groups that attempted to break into its territory over the past week. As a way to protect its people from cross-border Ukrainian strikes, Russia could set up a buffer zone in Kiev-controlled territories, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.On Monday, Sputnik’s Critical Hour spoke to Ray McGovern, who served as a CIA analyst for 27 years and co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. McGovern explained Putin’s approach to a possible battle with NATO, as French President Emmanuel Macron has toyed with the idea of putting boots on the ground—a sentiment his Western counterparts have vehemently rejected.“What [Putin] has done is just reminded people in NATO that if they send troops into Ukraine, there's going to be a fight with Russia, and a fight with Russia would be very dangerous because they have weapons that NATO doesn’t have—such as hypersonic missiles,” McGovern explained, adding that Russia’s weapons are “fast” and “precise” and can cause a lot of damage without any “nuclear fallout, figuratively or literally”.“And so, they are considering that and preparing the propaganda play by blaming the Russians and specifically Putin,” the former CIA analyst added.Putin spoke to reporters and journalists following his election victory, and said that at “some point” Russia could set up a buffer zone in Kiev-controlled territories in order to protect the Russian population from Ukrainian strikes. The president explained that if and when Russia considers it appropriate, they will establish a “security zone that would be quite difficult for the adversary to overcome with its weapons, primarily of foreign origin.”“This went back a whole year,” said McGovern of the buffer zones. “[Sergey] Lavrov, the [Russian] Foreign Minister said they will be satisfied with the Donbass and those other two oblasts but, as long as there continues to be longer range artillery and missile range that much farther to the west, they’re going to have to go.”“As far as what the Ukrainians are trying to do, they're trying to show in one burst of energy that they really have the initiative, or at least they can take an initiative and they got slaughtered just over the weekend. They're all trying to show the US Congress that there's still life in the Ukrainian military—all they need is another $60 billion from Mike Johnson, the speaker of the [US] House,” McGovern added.Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon said the introduction of a buffer zone would be consistent with what Putin has been saying for a “number of years”, which is: the West has been encroaching Russia’s security space with missiles, and has cut Russia’s defense time down as a result, forcing Russia to act to defend its security.Leon also referred to an article recently published by a Washington, DC newspaper that suggested the Western strategy in their proxy war with Russia is to ignore “reality”. The article also highlighted that the Russian economy has withstood Western sanctions “far better” than most predicted, adding that the global economy is interdependent enough that bans on products such as oil negatively impacts everyone—not just those the West is trying to punish.“For Russia, Ukraine is an existential issue; for the West, it is not. And [former US President Barack] Obama added that, by giving weapons to Ukraine, that would be a bad idea because that would give them the idea that they could prevail against a much more powerful Russia,” the former CIA analyst said.

