International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/us-to-prepare-contingency-plans-for-whether-troops-stay-or-leave-niger---official-1117431866.html
US to Prepare Contingency Plans for Whether Troops Stay or Leave Niger - Official
US to Prepare Contingency Plans for Whether Troops Stay or Leave Niger - Official
Sputnik International
The US is receiving mixed signals from Niger's transitional government about whether it will follow through with terminating the bilateral military agreement, but the US Defense Department continues to prepare contingency plans for a withdrawal of US forces, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown said on Tuesday
2024-03-19T16:33+0000
2024-03-19T16:33+0000
military
us
charles brown
west africa
niger
joint chiefs of staff
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373988_0:0:3344:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_b9ba3e9d77d0c4b399f1820d660dae44.jpg
"There's been some mixed signals that we received ... we will continue to make plans and prepare whether we stay or or depart," Brown said during a press conference in Germany. Brown pointed out that the United States will look into establishing partnerships with other nations in West Africa for counterterrorism operations. On Saturday, Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for the Nigerien military, said that the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) had denounced with immediate effect an agreement that allowed US military personnel and civilian Pentagon employees to operate on Niger's soil. Abdramane said the decision was taken in the interest of the Nigerien people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/nigers-break-with-us-shows-african-countries-tired-of-disrespect-from-west-1117416606.html
west africa
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117373988_549:0:3278:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b8499b76b36f56e212a13fdb8a007703.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
niger's revolt, riots in niger, riots across africa, us kicked out from africa, france out of africa, afric and russia
niger's revolt, riots in niger, riots across africa, us kicked out from africa, france out of africa, afric and russia

US to Prepare Contingency Plans for Whether Troops Stay or Leave Niger - Official

16:33 GMT 19.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / -Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane (C), General Mohamed Toumba (C-L) and Colonel Ousmane Abarchi (R) are greeted by supporters upon their arrival at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey Niger on August 6, 2023
Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane (C), General Mohamed Toumba (C-L) and Colonel Ousmane Abarchi (R) are greeted by supporters upon their arrival at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey Niger on August 6, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US is receiving mixed signals from Niger's transitional government about whether it will follow through with terminating the bilateral military agreement, but the US Defense Department continues to prepare contingency plans for a withdrawal of US forces, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown said on Tuesday.
"There's been some mixed signals that we received ... we will continue to make plans and prepare whether we stay or or depart," Brown said during a press conference in Germany.
Brown pointed out that the United States will look into establishing partnerships with other nations in West Africa for counterterrorism operations.
Сторонники военных мятежников во время демонстрации в Ниамее, Нигер - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
Analysis
Niger’s Break With US Shows African Countries Tired of ‘Disrespect’ From West
02:13 GMT
On Saturday, Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for the Nigerien military, said that the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) had denounced with immediate effect an agreement that allowed US military personnel and civilian Pentagon employees to operate on Niger's soil. Abdramane said the decision was taken in the interest of the Nigerien people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала