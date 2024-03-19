https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/watch-russian-paratroopers-ravage-ukrainian-strongholds-1117411958.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Ravage Ukrainian Strongholds

During an aerial reconnaissance mission to identify Ukrainian positions, Russian soldiers from the Airborne Troops uncovered Ukraine’s main firing points and shelters harboring enemy troops northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian soldiers hammer Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk area with precision artillery strikes.The paratroopers opened fire against Ukrainian troops. Shortly after, Russia’s BMD-2 airborne assault vehicles approached the enemy positions from several locations before assault detachments, being covered by armored vehicles, quickly seized Ukrainian positions and eliminated Ukrainian soldiers with the help of various small arms and grenade launchers.After capturing the enemy stronghold, the Airborne Troops performed a full sweep of the area.

📹💥Russian paratroopers stormed a Ukrainian stronghold northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)

