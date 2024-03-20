https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/cracking-open-the-abrams-what-russia-can-learn-by-studying-knocked-out-m1-1117448146.html

Cracking Open the Abrams: What Russia Can Learn by Studying Knocked Out M1

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage of special forces scouts inspecting a knocked out Ukrainian Abrams abandoned in no man’s land in the settlement of Berdychi, about 3 km northeast of Avdeyevka. Sputnik asked veteran military observer Alexei Leonkov what Russia could get out inspecting the vaunted American main battle tank more closely.

Battlegroup Center scouts have completed a risky operation to inspect the damaged Abrams MBT, collecting evidence for analysis by command.The soldier said approaching the damaged tank was no easy matter, with Ukrainian troops very close by, hunter-killer drones circling overhead, and artillery firing regularly.For now, neither side’s forces can approach the tank in vehicles. “Any equipment driving up to collect this Abrams would remain there. There’s no point for them, they would suffer unnecessary losses,” senior intelligence officer call sign Izay, the trooper whose helmet cam captured the dramatic footage inside the damaged Abrams, explained.What Could Russia Get by Studying the Abrams?The Abrams fielded by Ukraine are simplified, ‘monkey model’ variants of the American main battle tank, featuring the same hull and turret design, but without an array of specialized onboard equipment, from uranium armor plating and advanced fire control systems to drone detection tools.But before that, “all the parameters will be recorded, a ‘digital twin’ will be created, so that later this information can, for example, be entered into our reconnaissance systems,” (i.e. the library of images to enable them to quickly identify Abrams on the battlefield).“In other words, the field of study is quite extensive,” Leonkov said.The poor performance of the Abrams and other Western main battle tanks operating Ukraine has been documented extensively by the Russian military, independent observers, and even Western and Ukrainian media. An expose in the Kiev Post on Tuesday compared NATO’s “big-ticket, expensive, heavily armored” tanks to “overweight duds,” and suggested that the Western alliance should have never handed them over to Ukraine in the first place.Iraq War vet and former Abrams commander Mike Riedmuller said the M1 hasn’t been able to perform ‘up to expectations’ in Ukraine due to the density of cheap drones on the battlefield, which have made armored operations virtually impossible. “A mobility kill invites a swarm of cheap drones that can drop grenades show up and change the mobility kill into a catastrophic kill pretty quickly, no artillery needed,” Riedmuller said.Besides this, the tanks NATO has sent eastward have a slew of other problems, from poor performance in the local steppe and mud-filled landscape, to parts shortages and excessive fuel consumption, as well as mobility issues stemming from the armor being too heavy to cross some local bridges.Realizing this, especially after last year’s disastrous summer counteroffensive, Ukraine’s military has resorted to using its remaining tanks –both NATO and Soviet ones, more sparingly and in smaller numbers, often in wooded areas and poor weather to avoid rapid detection and targeting.

