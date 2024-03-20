https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/eu-partially-extends-suspension-of-duties-on-ukraines-agricultural-exports-until-june-2025-1117437982.html

EU Partially Extends Suspension of Duties on Ukraine's Agricultural Exports Until June 2025

The European Parliament and the European Council on Wednesday reached an agreement to extend the temporary suspension of duties on exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union until June 5, 2025.

The European Commission can take any necessary measures if Ukrainian imports will lead to significant disruption to the EU market or the markets of one or more EU countries.The European Commission "can take swift action and impose any measures it deems necessary should there be significant disruption to the EU market or the markets of one or more EU countries due to Ukrainian imports," the statement said. The lawmakers of the European Parliament also "ensured that the Commission would act faster - within 14 days instead of 21 days - if trigger levels for the automatic safeguards were reached." The current suspension expires on June 5, 2024, and the new regulations will go into effect immediately after the said expiration date, the statement read.

