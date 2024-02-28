https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/poland-to-push-for-tighter-limits-on-ukrainian-food-exports-to-eu---prime-minister-1117043244.html

Poland to Push for Tighter Limits on Ukrainian Food Exports to EU - Prime Minister

Poland to Push for Tighter Limits on Ukrainian Food Exports to EU - Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Poland will keep pushing for tighter limits on Ukrainian food imported into the European Union without duties in order to safeguard farmers' livelihoods, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday

2024-02-28T18:22+0000

2024-02-28T18:22+0000

2024-02-28T18:22+0000

world

europe

donald tusk

poland

brussels

ukraine

european union (eu)

european council

europe's farmer protests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116932188_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9993e79fbc3beabe60ba4180d2381e81.jpg

"We are ready for a serious talk about limits. We cannot agree with the limits proposed by Brussels," Tusk, who is also the former president of the European Council, told reporters in Warsaw. The Polish prime minister said he wanted the EU's executive to cap cheap Ukrainian food imports at pre-2022 levels, while the European Commission insists that keeping imports of sensitive products like poultry, eggs and sugar at 2022-2023 levels will be enough to protect the interests of EU farmers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/polish-farmers-shut-down-warsaw-berlin-highway-in-warning-to-brussels-1116993577.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240226/take-a-look-at-how-polish-farmers-block-ukrainian-border-1116992453.html

poland

brussels

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe