Poland will keep pushing for tighter limits on Ukrainian food imported into the European Union without duties in order to safeguard farmers' livelihoods, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday
"We are ready for a serious talk about limits. We cannot agree with the limits proposed by Brussels," Tusk, who is also the former president of the European Council, told reporters in Warsaw. The Polish prime minister said he wanted the EU's executive to cap cheap Ukrainian food imports at pre-2022 levels, while the European Commission insists that keeping imports of sensitive products like poultry, eggs and sugar at 2022-2023 levels will be enough to protect the interests of EU farmers.
Poland to Push for Tighter Limits on Ukrainian Food Exports to EU - Prime Minister
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will keep pushing for tighter limits on Ukrainian food imported into the European Union without duties in order to safeguard farmers' livelihoods, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.
"We are ready for a serious talk about limits. We cannot agree with the limits proposed by Brussels," Tusk, who is also the former president of the European Council, told reporters in Warsaw.
The Polish prime minister said he wanted the EU's executive to cap cheap Ukrainian food imports
at pre-2022 levels, while the European Commission insists that keeping imports of sensitive products like poultry, eggs and sugar at 2022-2023 levels will be enough to protect the interests of EU farmers
.
"Poland will suggest in Brussels that the ceiling be set … at the pre-war levels when limits on Ukrainian agricultural products were strict and posed no threat to Polish producers — at least not at the current scale," Tusk said.
The European Commission proposed late last month renewing the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year as part of its commitment to support Ukraine's war effort "as long as it takes." This prompted Polish farmers to stage a nationwide strike.