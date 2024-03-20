International
UAE President Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin
UAE President Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin
Sputnik International
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection and wished him success during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said
"During a phone conversation, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential election, wished him further success in the highest government position and expressed gratitude for the attention paid to strengthening Russian-Emirati relations," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides agreed to continue interaction in various international platforms. The presidents also expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Abu Dhabi, according to the statement.
UAE President Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

18:23 GMT 20.03.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrive for a welcoming ceremony before a meeting at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection and wished him success during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
"During a phone conversation, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential election, wished him further success in the highest government position and expressed gratitude for the attention paid to strengthening Russian-Emirati relations," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides agreed to continue interaction in various international platforms.
Russia
Kremlin Calls Election Results in Russia Unique, Says Putin's Victory Absolute
18 March, 10:52 GMT
The presidents also expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Abu Dhabi, according to the statement.

"The situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone was discussed, taking into account the efforts taken by Russia and the UAE to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin added.

