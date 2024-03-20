UAE President Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection and wished him success during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
"During a phone conversation, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential election, wished him further success in the highest government position and expressed gratitude for the attention paid to strengthening Russian-Emirati relations," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides agreed to continue interaction in various international platforms.
The presidents also expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Abu Dhabi, according to the statement.
"The situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone was discussed, taking into account the efforts taken by Russia and the UAE to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin added.