International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/boeing-ceo-to-step-down-as-part-of-broad-management-shakeup-amid-737-max-crisis-1117543371.html
Boeing CEO to Step Down as Part of Broad Management Shakeup Amid 737 Max Crisis
Boeing CEO to Step Down as Part of Broad Management Shakeup Amid 737 Max Crisis
Sputnik International
The Boeing CEO, its board chair and commercial airplanes president all are going to step down, the company announced on Monday after a number of safety incidents involving its 737 Max aircraft
2024-03-25T14:25+0000
2024-03-25T14:25+0000
americas
us
antony blinken
alaska
davos
boeing 737
boeing
boeing 787
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095499969_0:178:3325:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_817b7e935f383b22f43e9340a129cb5e.jpg
"Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and CEO Dave Calhoun today announced his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future," Boeing said in a statement. Board Chair Larry Kellner has also informed the board that he does not intend to stand for reelection at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting, the statement added. Steve Mollenkopf will replace him in this position. In addition, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal retires immediately and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Stephanie Pope, according to the statement. He explained that his decision to step down as CEO has been prepared for and will result in a number of changes at a management and governance level moving forward. US media reported that last week, Calhoun began scheduling meetings with Boeing directors to discuss their concerns over the lack of manufacturing quality controls and lower-than-expected production of 737 Max planes. Boeing has also experienced issues with other aircraft. In particular, an oxygen leak was discovered on board of a Boeing 737 that was to transport US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from the Davos World Economic Forum in January. The leak proved impossible to mend, making the plane unsafe to fly.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/boeings-key-labor-union-wants-seat-in-companys-board-amid-surge-in-flight-incidents-1117538635.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/boeing-failed-37-of-audits-by-us-regulators-report-reveals-1117275159.html
americas
alaska
davos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095499969_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_282ab051640c8a6033bb38c453561605.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing incidents, boeing accidents, boeing is unsafe, why are there so many boeing incidents
boeing incidents, boeing accidents, boeing is unsafe, why are there so many boeing incidents

Boeing CEO to Step Down as Part of Broad Management Shakeup Amid 737 Max Crisis

14:25 GMT 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Mic Smith In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.
 In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Mic Smith
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Boeing CEO, its board chair and commercial airplanes president all are going to step down, the company announced on Monday after a number of safety incidents involving its 737 Max aircraft.
"Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and CEO Dave Calhoun today announced his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future," Boeing said in a statement.
Board Chair Larry Kellner has also informed the board that he does not intend to stand for reelection at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting, the statement added. Steve Mollenkopf will replace him in this position.
In addition, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal retires immediately and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Stephanie Pope, according to the statement.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 flies past the moon as it heads to Orlando, Fla., after having taken off from Miami International Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
Economy
Boeing's Key Labor Union Wants Seat in Company's Board Amid Surge in Flight Incidents
11:08 GMT
"As you all know, the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident was a watershed moment for Boeing. We must continue to respond to this accident with humility and complete transparency. We also must inculcate a total commitment to safety and quality at every level of our company," Calhoun wrote in a message to employees.
He explained that his decision to step down as CEO has been prepared for and will result in a number of changes at a management and governance level moving forward.
US media reported that last week, Calhoun began scheduling meetings with Boeing directors to discuss their concerns over the lack of manufacturing quality controls and lower-than-expected production of 737 Max planes.
The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on a Boeing 737-9 Max airplane taxis for takeoff, Monday, March 1, 2021, on a flight to San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2024
World
Boeing Failed 37% of Audits by US Regulators, Report Reveals
12 March, 11:09 GMT

In January, the US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the United States after a door panel blew out on a Alaska Airlines flight.

Boeing has also experienced issues with other aircraft. In particular, an oxygen leak was discovered on board of a Boeing 737 that was to transport US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from the Davos World Economic Forum in January. The leak proved impossible to mend, making the plane unsafe to fly.

In one of the latest incidents that took place on March 11, around 50 people were injured as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane of Chile-based LATAM Airlines experienced a "technical problem" en route from Australia's Sydney to New Zealand's Auckland.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала