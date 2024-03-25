Boeing CEO to Step Down as Part of Broad Management Shakeup Amid 737 Max Crisis
© AP Photo / Mic Smith In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Boeing CEO, its board chair and commercial airplanes president all are going to step down, the company announced on Monday after a number of safety incidents involving its 737 Max aircraft.
"Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and CEO Dave Calhoun today announced his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future," Boeing said in a statement.
Board Chair Larry Kellner has also informed the board that he does not intend to stand for reelection at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting, the statement added. Steve Mollenkopf will replace him in this position.
In addition, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal retires immediately and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Stephanie Pope, according to the statement.
"As you all know, the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident was a watershed moment for Boeing. We must continue to respond to this accident with humility and complete transparency. We also must inculcate a total commitment to safety and quality at every level of our company," Calhoun wrote in a message to employees.
He explained that his decision to step down as CEO has been prepared for and will result in a number of changes at a management and governance level moving forward.
US media reported that last week, Calhoun began scheduling meetings with Boeing directors to discuss their concerns over the lack of manufacturing quality controls and lower-than-expected production of 737 Max planes.
In January, the US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the United States after a door panel blew out on a Alaska Airlines flight.
Boeing has also experienced issues with other aircraft. In particular, an oxygen leak was discovered on board of a Boeing 737 that was to transport US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from the Davos World Economic Forum in January. The leak proved impossible to mend, making the plane unsafe to fly.
In one of the latest incidents that took place on March 11, around 50 people were injured as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane of Chile-based LATAM Airlines experienced a "technical problem" en route from Australia's Sydney to New Zealand's Auckland.