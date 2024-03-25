https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/hungary-begins-transfer-of-paks-ii-nuclear-power-plant-equipment--1117539174.html

Hungary Begins Transfer of Paks II Nuclear Power Plant Equipment

Hungary Begins Transfer of Paks II Nuclear Power Plant Equipment

The process of transferring the "core catcher" for the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary has begun, said Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. It can be delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

"The production of one of the two main nuclear devices required for the unit, the so-called 'core catcher,' has already been completed, and we have started the process of technical transfer. If everything goes as planned, we will be able to deliver this massive device to the Paks nuclear power plant during the second quarter, becoming one of the 'hearts' of the plant," Szijjarto said in a video address from the Atomexpo forum in Sochi.Szijjarto noted that he held meetings with the Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) Alexey Likhachev, as well as representatives of the governments of Serbia, Turkiye, Iraq, and Belarus on the sidelines of the forum.According to him, the production of another important piece of equipment - the reactor vessel - will begin in Russia in a few weeks in the presence of Hungarian specialists and representatives of the Hungarian Atomic Energy Agency.The reactor vessel is a key irreplaceable component of the reactor system of any nuclear power plant unit. It must ensure reliable sealing of the active zone, where a controlled chain nuclear reaction occurs throughout the entire operating period. Therefore, the material of the reactor vessel must meet high requirements for corrosion resistance in the coolant, high radiation resistance, and resistance to brittle fracture. The material of the reactor vessel must have low heat capacity, high thermal conductivity, and possibly a low coefficient of thermal expansion. Therefore, the reactor vessel belongs to high-tech products.The core catcher, a localization device, is a special nuclear power plant protection system. The catcher developed by Russian scientists can hold the lava-like fuel-containing material for an unlimited amount of time, preventing radioactivity from escaping beyond the catcher casing and into the environment.At the end of 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement to construct new power units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Paks nuclear power plant with reactor installations according to the advanced Russian project VVER-1200. It was reported that Russia would provide Hungary with a state loan of up to €10 billion for the Paks II project, with the total cost of the work amounting to €12.5 billion. A license has already been issued to construct the power units. The construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant is expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025, as previously announced by Likhachev.The only nuclear power plant in Hungary, Paks is located 100 kilometers from Budapest and five kilometers from the city of Paks. Currently, almost half of all electricity in Hungary is generated at the Paks nuclear power plant, and with the planned commissioning of two new Paks units, this share is expected to double. Nuclear energy is seen as a way to ensure energy security for Hungary, according to the country's leadership.

