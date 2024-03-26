https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/could-cryptocurrencies-become-as-reliable-as-gold-1117565811.html

Could Cryptocurrencies Become as Reliable as Gold?

The respective prices of gold and Bitcoin (BTC) hit record highs this month, with the precious metal valued as high as $2,222 per ounce last week and the cryptocurrency rose above $70,000 per token this Monday.

The origins of the March gold and Bitcoin price surge may be related to the “perceived value of scarcity” of both, said Paul Goncharoff, chief manager of consulting firm Goncharoff LLC.During an interview with Sputnik, Goncharoff pointed out that gold has been a “secure store of value” for thousands of years, a costly and “increasingly difficult” to obtain one.Bitcoin, meanwhile, is “the first true cryptocurrency” whose amount will never exceed 21 million tokens, about 19,660,000 of which have already been mined.Yet while gold has long acquired a reputation as a safe investment in troubled times, the “cryptocurrency world is still developing, albeit very rapidly,” he noted.According to Goncharoff, there are essentially two factors from which the perception of Bitcoin being “a haven similar to gold” stems.It still remains to be seen whether Bitcoin is going to become an asset as reliable as gold, Goncharoff observed, recalling how one “rather down-on-life developer” joked previously that a major worldwide electromagnetic pulse could wipe out digital cryptocurrencies whereas gold “will always remain.”“The feeling of security is important, and as history has shown time and again, things always change. Governments, empires, banks, and even financial systems,” Goncharoff mused. “Cryptocurrencies have all the ingredients of a haven as they are decentralized and move freely, yet there still are risks, and these imply volatility, and frankly the market depth and liquidity while improving daily are still somewhat shallow.”He also suggested that attempts by centralized governments to “regulate and control what was created and developed to be decentralized and controlled only by supply and demand forces” will result in an equally powerful pushback.

