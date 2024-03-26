https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/masterminds-perpetrators-of-moscow-concert-hall-attack-will-be-punished---prosecutor-general-1117558637.html
Moscow Concert Hall Attackers, Masterminds to be Punished, Vows Prosecutor General
The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and shelling of civilians by Ukrainian troops have a common goal to intimidate people, but masterminds behind them and perpetrators will be punished, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Tuesday
The head of Russia's main investigative body earlier clarified that 139 people died in the attack. At least 40 victims died from gunshot wounds and 45 lost their lives in the fire that erupted during the attack. Alexander Bastrykin added that other 182 people were injured.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and shelling of civilians by Ukrainian troops have a common goal to intimidate people, but masterminds behind them and perpetrators will be punished, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Tuesday.
"A number of Western countries, destroying centuries-old foundations and values, have essentially taken the path of dehumanization. Almost every day, our fellow citizens and, what is especially painful, children die from targeted artillery shelling of residential areas and drone strikes on them. On March 22, a terrorist attack was committed in Moscow that claimed many civilian lives. These atrocities have a common goal — to intimidate people and destroy the unity of our people. Their perpetrators and masterminds will inevitably be punished,
" Krasnov told a board meeting.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
The head of Russia’s main investigative body earlier clarified that 139 people died in the attack. At least 40 victims died from gunshot wounds and 45 lost their lives in the fire that erupted during the attack. Alexander Bastrykin added that other 182 people were injured.