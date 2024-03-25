https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/putin-says-we-know-that-terrorist-attack-in-crocus-was-carried-out-by-radical-islamists-1117546160.html

We Know That Terrorist Attack In Crocus Was Carried Out by Radical Islamists - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow had been... 25.03.2024, Sputnik International

"We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries," Putin said.President Putin went on to add that through various channels, the United States was trying to convince everyone that there is allegedly no trace leading back to Ukraine in the bloody terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, that it was solely ISIS*.Russian Society Shows Example of Genuine Solidarity After Terrorist AttackRussian society has shown an example of true solidarity, cohesion and mutual support after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region, the president emphasized.Among those who are now sending words of sympathy to the families of the victims are people of different nationalities, from all regions of our country, of all ages, including children, pupils and students, Putin added.Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region Clearly Act of IntimidationIt is absolutely clear that the terrible crime at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region is an act of intimidation, and the question arises who benefits from it, Putin noted."The terrible crime committed on March 22 in the Russian capital is an act of intimidation ... and the question immediately arises: who benefits from it? This atrocity can only be a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," he said at a meeting on measures taken after the terrorist attack.*ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

