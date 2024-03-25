We Know That Terrorist Attack In Crocus Was Carried Out by Radical Islamists - Putin
18:02 GMT 25.03.2024 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 25.03.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow had been committed by radical Islamists.
"We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries," Putin said.
President Putin went on to add that through various channels, the United States was trying to convince everyone that there is allegedly no trace leading back to Ukraine in the bloody terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, that it was solely ISIS*.
"Despite pain, sorrow, desire to punish terrorists, investigation must be conducted objectively, without bias," Putin added.
Russian Society Shows Example of Genuine Solidarity After Terrorist Attack
Russian society has shown an example of true solidarity, cohesion and mutual support after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region, the president emphasized.
"Our society has shown an example of real solidarity, cohesion and mutual support at this difficult time," he said during the meeting.
Among those who are now sending words of sympathy to the families of the victims are people of different nationalities, from all regions of our country, of all ages, including children, pupils and students, Putin added.
Yesterday, 15:08 GMT
Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region Clearly Act of Intimidation
It is absolutely clear that the terrible crime at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region is an act of intimidation, and the question arises who benefits from it, Putin noted.
"The terrible crime committed on March 22 in the Russian capital is an act of intimidation ... and the question immediately arises: who benefits from it? This atrocity can only be a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," he said at a meeting on measures taken after the terrorist attack.
*ISIS (also known as ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.