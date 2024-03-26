https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/moscow-on-london-courts-decision-on-assange-uk-justice-system-becomes-laughing-stock-1117566511.html
Moscow on London Court's Decision on Assange: UK Justice System Becomes Laughing Stock
The decision of the High Court of Justice in London concerning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has turned the UK justice system into a laughing stock for the whole world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, the court ruled that Assange has a real prospect of success on three of the nine grounds of appeal. The court, in particular, asked the US government to provide assurances that the WikiLeaks founder would be able to claim the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedoms related to religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. The court also asked to ensure that Assange would not be prejudiced at his trial due to his nationality, and that he would not face the death penalty. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20 if the parties submit the necessary documents. WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006 but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
17:01 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 26.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of the High Court of Justice in London concerning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has turned the UK justice system into a laughing stock for the whole world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.