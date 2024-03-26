International
US Investigators Examine Jim Biden's Transactions as Part of Criminal Probe - Reports
US Investigators Examine Jim Biden's Transactions as Part of Criminal Probe - Reports
US federal investigators in south Florida recently scrutinized the transactions of President Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, Politico reported on Tuesday
The investigation is focused on his alleged attempts to secure Middle Eastern investments for Americore and other US ventures, the report said. According to the report, Florida investigators are delving into Jim Biden's involvement in particular agreement and are scrutinizing loans Americore received from a fund managed by his associate. Last month, Jim Biden admitted to Congress that he played a role in arranging those loans. Biden's legal representatives told Politico that the president's brother is not the subject of any ongoing investigations in either Florida or Pennsylvania, the report added.
US Investigators Examine Jim Biden's Transactions as Part of Criminal Probe - Reports

James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, steps out of a private interview with House Republicans during a break at Thomas P. O'Neill House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US federal investigators in south Florida recently scrutinized the transactions of President Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, Politico reported on Tuesday.
The investigation is focused on his alleged attempts to secure Middle Eastern investments for Americore and other US ventures, the report said.
According to the report, Florida investigators are delving into Jim Biden's involvement in particular agreement and are scrutinizing loans Americore received from a fund managed by his associate. Last month, Jim Biden admitted to Congress that he played a role in arranging those loans.
US President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
Analysis
‘Ground is Shifting Under Biden’s Feet’ After Hur Report
13 February, 01:14 GMT

Separately, Jim Biden has come under scrutiny amid an ongoing probe into a Medicare fraud case in Pennsylvania, with officials seeking details about his activities since last year, the report said.

Biden's legal representatives told Politico that the president's brother is not the subject of any ongoing investigations in either Florida or Pennsylvania, the report added.
