https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/us-investigators-examine-jim-bidens-transactions-as-part-of-criminal-probe---reports-1117566114.html

US Investigators Examine Jim Biden's Transactions as Part of Criminal Probe - Reports

US Investigators Examine Jim Biden's Transactions as Part of Criminal Probe - Reports

Sputnik International

US federal investigators in south Florida recently scrutinized the transactions of President Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, Politico reported on Tuesday

2024-03-26T16:55+0000

2024-03-26T16:55+0000

2024-03-26T16:55+0000

americas

joe biden

us

pennsylvania

sputnik

congress

florida

impeachment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117083744_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_a88fddf1e63698385ad6c7886670006e.jpg

The investigation is focused on his alleged attempts to secure Middle Eastern investments for Americore and other US ventures, the report said. According to the report, Florida investigators are delving into Jim Biden's involvement in particular agreement and are scrutinizing loans Americore received from a fund managed by his associate. Last month, Jim Biden admitted to Congress that he played a role in arranging those loans. Biden's legal representatives told Politico that the president's brother is not the subject of any ongoing investigations in either Florida or Pennsylvania, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ground-is-shifting-under-bidens-feet-after-hur-report-1116748950.html

americas

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

case against biden, biden impeachment, what did biden do, is biden guilty, biden classified documents