Zelensky Dismisses Secretary of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
"To dismiss Danilov Alexey Viacheslavovich from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree read.In another decree, Zelensky appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Alexander Litvinenko, to the post of secretary of the council, dismissing him from his current position.In addition, Oleg Ivashchenko has been appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to the president's decree.
Zelensky Dismisses Secretary of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

13:44 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 26.03.2024)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyOleksiy Danilov, Secretary of National Security and Defense Council, on April 17, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on Tuesday dismissing Alexey Danilov as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and appointing current head of Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Alexander Litvinenko to the post.
"To dismiss Danilov Alexey Viacheslavovich from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree read.
In another decree, Zelensky appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Alexander Litvinenko, to the post of secretary of the council, dismissing him from his current position.
Ukraine From 2004 to 2022: From the First Maidan to Catastrophe - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
Ukraine From 2004 to 2022: From the First Maidan to Catastrophe
11 April 2022, 05:00 GMT
In addition, Oleg Ivashchenko has been appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to the president's decree.

During the presidency of Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019), Litvinenko was deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

