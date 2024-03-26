https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/zelensky-dismisses-secretary-of-national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraine-1117562118.html

Zelensky Dismisses Secretary of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Zelensky Dismisses Secretary of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Sputnik International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on Tuesday dismissing Alexey Danilov as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and appointing current head of Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Alexander Litvinenko to the post

2024-03-26T13:44+0000

2024-03-26T13:44+0000

2024-03-26T14:06+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

alexander litvinenko

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117562320_0:27:3018:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_ada077f7fc8413bec74848abc6a72865.jpg

"To dismiss Danilov Alexey Viacheslavovich from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree read.In another decree, Zelensky appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Alexander Litvinenko, to the post of secretary of the council, dismissing him from his current position.In addition, Oleg Ivashchenko has been appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to the president's decree.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220411/ukraine-from-2004-to-2022-from-the-first-maidan-to-catastrophe-1094623112.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

reshuffles in ukraine, changes in ukrainian government, zelensky changes his government