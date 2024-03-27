International
NATO Not Ready to Deployment of Troops in Ukraine - Latvian Prime Minister
French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative on sending troops to Ukraine is not well prepared, and NATO is not ready to make such decisions, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said on Wednesday.
“With regard to the troops [issued], I do not think that this initiative was very well prepared, because the discussion about this has not yet matured. Speaking about sending troops, I think we in NATO are not ready to do this,” Silina said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had taken notice of Macron's remarks and that some of the countries that participated in the Paris meeting on Ukraine had quite a "wise assessment" of the potential dangers of being involved in a conflict with Russia.
NATO Not Ready to Deployment of Troops in Ukraine - Latvian Prime Minister

27.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative on sending troops to Ukraine is not well prepared, and NATO is not ready to make such decisions, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said on Wednesday.
With regard to the troops [issued], I do not think that this initiative was very well prepared, because the discussion about this has not yet matured. Speaking about sending troops, I think we in NATO are not ready to do this,” Silina said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
‘Boy King’ Who Cried Wolf: Macron’s Constant Threats to Send Troops to Ukraine Signals ‘Weakness’
16:16 GMT

Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. EU countries, including Poland and Germany, hastened to dismiss such plans. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that NATO had no intention of sending its forces to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had taken notice of Macron's remarks and that some of the countries that participated in the Paris meeting on Ukraine had quite a "wise assessment" of the potential dangers of being involved in a conflict with Russia.
