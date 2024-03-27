https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/russia-has-no-unfriendly-states-it-has-unfriendly-elites-of-those-countries---putin-1117587438.html
Russia Has No Unfriendly States, It Has Unfriendly Elites of Those Countries - Putin
Russia Has No Unfriendly States, It Has Unfriendly Elites of Those Countries - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia does not have unfriendly countries, there are unfriendly elites of these countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2024-03-27T17:11+0000
2024-03-27T17:11+0000
2024-03-27T17:11+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
tver region
russian culture
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117586968_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7792cec419992842757f29c29a64195e.jpg
"There are many achievements, even in those countries that we call unfriendly today. Although we do not have unfriendly countries, we have unfriendly elites in these countries," Putin said at a meeting with cultural workers in Russia's Tver Region.The president also noted that there are plenty of positive things in the European culture, however there are many issues when it comes to the current life in these societies. He added that today Russia has a unique opportunity to look at the developments in European nations and the post-industrial society as a whole, and to react to it appropriately.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/putin-russia-has-own-view-of-future-critically-important-not-to-stray-from-this-path-1117315048.html
russia
tver region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117586968_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfaedfad61bde85905bca78af8f2d7f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian culture, russian civilization, why is russian culture unique, list of unfriendly countries, what are unfriendly countries
russian culture, russian civilization, why is russian culture unique, list of unfriendly countries, what are unfriendly countries
Russia Has No Unfriendly States, It Has Unfriendly Elites of Those Countries - Putin
TORZHOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia does not have unfriendly countries, there are unfriendly elites of these countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"There are many achievements, even in those countries that we call unfriendly today. Although we do not have unfriendly countries, we have unfriendly elites in these countries
," Putin said at a meeting with cultural workers in Russia's Tver Region.
The president also noted that there are plenty of positive things in the European culture
, however there are many issues when it comes to the current life in these societies.
He added that today Russia has a unique opportunity
to look at the developments in European nations and the post-industrial society as a whole, and to react to it appropriately.
"We have already proven that we know how to be together, defending Russia's freedom, sovereignty and security, defending our values, traditions, history and culture, acting according to conscience and truth, according to justice," Putin emphasized earlier.