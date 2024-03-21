https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russia-expo-has-embraced-9-million-people-so-far-1117472964.html
Russia Expo Has Embraced 9 Million People So Far
Russia Expo Has Embraced 9 Million People So Far
Sputnik International
Russia's famous national expo is a spectacular event in the country’s social life like no other. People have flocked to unprecedentedly popular forum from all across Russia and the world
2024-03-21T16:06+0000
2024-03-21T16:06+0000
2024-03-21T16:06+0000
russia
all-russia exhibition centre (vdnkh)
santa claus
russia
serbia
moscow
all-russian exhibition center
veliky ustyug
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117472755_0:144:3130:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_058b2d011abf544c9a4162b00ce4313b.jpg
The Russia Expo exhibition is keeping up its tradition of giving away fantastic prizes for lucky “anniversary visitors”.To commemorate the landmark number, the organizers gave the family an exciting tour of the VEB.RF pavilion, which showcases the evolution of lives of urban Russian families over the last 25 years.But the tour was not the only prize the boy’s family received. They also got a voucher for a family trip to the Lake Baikal among other gifts.8th Million Visitor Goes to See a Russia-Serbia Football MatchFourteen-year-old Vadim Leyzer from Tyumen became the expo’s 8th million visitor earlier this month. The boy attended the forum with his parents, Pavel and Anastasia, and his little brother Roman. Vadim received a certificate to attend a friendly football match between Russia and Serbia in Moscow on March 21, 2024.The young eight-millionth visitor turned out to be a football enthusiast who has played since the age of four, so the gift could not have been more apt.The voucher let four people to watch the game in the VIP box. Vadim’s family also won a trip to Moscow and a three-day all-paid stay in the Russian capital.5th Million Visitor Won a Trip to Meet the Russian Santa ClausSeven-year-old Polina Dmitriyeva from the Kurgan region became a five-millionth visitor at the Russia Expo. Her family won a magical trip to Veliky Ustyug in Russia’s Vologda region. The small town is famous for being home to Ded Moroz or Father Frost, a legendary figure similar to Santa Claus.The certificate covered the travel expenses, accommodation, admission to a local fairy trail, the wizard’s famous post office, the smithy, the zoo and Father Frost's home.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/seven-wonders-at-russia-expo-in-moscow-1114721281.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russia-expo-spectacular-exhibits-and-colorful-participants-1114780169.html
russia
serbia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117472755_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4637c923e575386bcb754b1a09682c25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia expo, russia forum, international russia expo in moscow, cool things at the russia expo, russia expo highlights, what to see at the russia expo
russia expo, russia forum, international russia expo in moscow, cool things at the russia expo, russia expo highlights, what to see at the russia expo
Russia Expo Has Embraced 9 Million People So Far
Russia's famous national expo is a spectacular event in the country’s social life like no other. People have flocked to unprecedentedly popular forum from all across Russia and the world.
The Russia Expo exhibition
is keeping up its tradition of giving away fantastic prizes for lucky “anniversary visitors
”.
“The number of expo visitors has risen to nine million people. The nine-year-old Andrei Batorov became the jubilee guest. He came with his parents, Alexandra and Stanislav, and his little sister Sofia," the expo press office said in a statement.
4 November 2023, 14:58 GMT
To commemorate the landmark number, the organizers gave the family an exciting tour of the VEB.RF pavilion
, which showcases the evolution of lives of urban Russian families over the last 25 years.
But the tour was not the only prize the boy’s family received. They also got a voucher for a family trip to the Lake Baikal among other gifts.
The forum’s organizers stressed that no jubilee guest is left without a prize. The list of prizes so far includes an excursion to the Sayano-Shushenskaya Dam — the largest power plant in Russia and the 12th-largest hydroelectric plant in the world — a paid trip to Russia’s Krasnodar region and tickets to the Nutcracker ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre.
8th Million Visitor Goes to See a Russia-Serbia Football Match
Fourteen-year-old Vadim Leyzer from Tyumen became the expo’s 8th million visitor earlier this month. The boy attended the forum with his parents, Pavel and Anastasia, and his little brother Roman. Vadim received a certificate to attend a friendly football match between Russia and Serbia in Moscow on March 21, 2024.
The young eight-millionth visitor turned out to be a football enthusiast
who has played since the age of four, so the gift could not have been more apt.
The voucher let four people to watch the game in the VIP box. Vadim’s family also won a trip to Moscow and a three-day all-paid stay in the Russian capital.
7 November 2023, 11:19 GMT
5th Million Visitor Won a Trip to Meet the Russian Santa Claus
Seven-year-old Polina Dmitriyeva from the Kurgan region became a five-millionth visitor at the Russia Expo. Her family won a magical trip to Veliky Ustyug
in Russia’s Vologda region. The small town is famous for being home to Ded Moroz
or Father Frost, a legendary figure similar to Santa Claus.
The certificate covered the travel expenses, accommodation, admission to a local fairy trail, the wizard’s famous post office, the smithy, the zoo and Father Frost's home.
The Russia Expo is held at the historic All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) and the forum is open until July 8, 2024. For the duration of the Exhibition, the entire VDNKh site has been turned into a large-scale projection depicting the unique and authentic beauty of Russia’s 89 regions. Here, guests can learn about key Russian achievements in technology, culture, sports and industry.