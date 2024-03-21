https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russia-expo-has-embraced-9-million-people-so-far-1117472964.html

Russia Expo Has Embraced 9 Million People So Far

Russia's famous national expo is a spectacular event in the country’s social life like no other. People have flocked to unprecedentedly popular forum from all across Russia and the world

The Russia Expo exhibition is keeping up its tradition of giving away fantastic prizes for lucky “anniversary visitors”.To commemorate the landmark number, the organizers gave the family an exciting tour of the VEB.RF pavilion, which showcases the evolution of lives of urban Russian families over the last 25 years.But the tour was not the only prize the boy’s family received. They also got a voucher for a family trip to the Lake Baikal among other gifts.8th Million Visitor Goes to See a Russia-Serbia Football MatchFourteen-year-old Vadim Leyzer from Tyumen became the expo’s 8th million visitor earlier this month. The boy attended the forum with his parents, Pavel and Anastasia, and his little brother Roman. Vadim received a certificate to attend a friendly football match between Russia and Serbia in Moscow on March 21, 2024.The young eight-millionth visitor turned out to be a football enthusiast who has played since the age of four, so the gift could not have been more apt.The voucher let four people to watch the game in the VIP box. Vadim’s family also won a trip to Moscow and a three-day all-paid stay in the Russian capital.5th Million Visitor Won a Trip to Meet the Russian Santa ClausSeven-year-old Polina Dmitriyeva from the Kurgan region became a five-millionth visitor at the Russia Expo. Her family won a magical trip to Veliky Ustyug in Russia’s Vologda region. The small town is famous for being home to Ded Moroz or Father Frost, a legendary figure similar to Santa Claus.The certificate covered the travel expenses, accommodation, admission to a local fairy trail, the wizard’s famous post office, the smithy, the zoo and Father Frost's home.

