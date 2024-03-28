International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/nato-activity-in-eastern-europe-aimed-at-preparing-possible-clash-with-russia---moscow-1117598205.html
NATO Activity in Eastern Europe Aimed at Preparing Possible Clash With Russia - Moscow
NATO Activity in Eastern Europe Aimed at Preparing Possible Clash With Russia - Moscow
Sputnik International
NATO’s activity in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region is aimed at preparing allies for a potential clash with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
2024-03-28T05:22+0000
2024-03-28T05:22+0000
world
russia
eastern europe
black sea
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109762643_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1281fb24f4bf1b7209a110c16879d47b.jpg
“Such activity by NATO members is provocative in nature, aggravates military tension along the perimeter of our borders, and creates additional threats to Russia’s security. All this is aimed at preparing bloc allies for a potential clash with our country. We will monitor what is happening in Romania, assess emerging risks and take them into account during military planning,” the Russian ministry said.The Romanian authorities previously announced their readiness to invest $2.7 billion in the modernization of the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Constanta area. A military camp will appear at the base, which will accommodate the families of 10,000 military personnel with their families, and there are plans to create urban infrastructure. Work began in the southern part of the future military camp, where access roads and a powerful electrical network are now being built.The TVR Info channel reported that the air base upgrade will make it possible by 2040 to turn it into the largest NATO base in Europe. US troops have used the base since 1999.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/nato-mulls-shooting-down-missiles-straying-close-to-its-borders---report-1117576661.html
russia
eastern europe
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109762643_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42c01cc5f8d00de7ffd9904d68172fa9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato activity, eastern europe, clash with russia, black sea region, russian foreign ministry
nato activity, eastern europe, clash with russia, black sea region, russian foreign ministry

NATO Activity in Eastern Europe Aimed at Preparing Possible Clash With Russia - Moscow

05:22 GMT 28.03.2024
© Sputnik / Maria DevakhinaRussian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2024
© Sputnik / Maria Devakhina
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO’s activity in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region is aimed at preparing allies for a potential clash with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
“Such activity by NATO members is provocative in nature, aggravates military tension along the perimeter of our borders, and creates additional threats to Russia’s security. All this is aimed at preparing bloc allies for a potential clash with our country. We will monitor what is happening in Romania, assess emerging risks and take them into account during military planning,” the Russian ministry said.
The Romanian authorities previously announced their readiness to invest $2.7 billion in the modernization of the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Constanta area.
A military camp will appear at the base, which will accommodate the families of 10,000 military personnel with their families, and there are plans to create urban infrastructure. Work began in the southern part of the future military camp, where access roads and a powerful electrical network are now being built.
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2024
World
NATO Mulls 'Shooting Down' Missiles Straying Close to Its Borders - Report
Yesterday, 11:00 GMT
The TVR Info channel reported that the air base upgrade will make it possible by 2040 to turn it into the largest NATO base in Europe. US troops have used the base since 1999.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала