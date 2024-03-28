https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/nato-activity-in-eastern-europe-aimed-at-preparing-possible-clash-with-russia---moscow-1117598205.html

NATO Activity in Eastern Europe Aimed at Preparing Possible Clash With Russia - Moscow

NATO’s activity in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region is aimed at preparing allies for a potential clash with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

“Such activity by NATO members is provocative in nature, aggravates military tension along the perimeter of our borders, and creates additional threats to Russia’s security. All this is aimed at preparing bloc allies for a potential clash with our country. We will monitor what is happening in Romania, assess emerging risks and take them into account during military planning,” the Russian ministry said.The Romanian authorities previously announced their readiness to invest $2.7 billion in the modernization of the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Constanta area. A military camp will appear at the base, which will accommodate the families of 10,000 military personnel with their families, and there are plans to create urban infrastructure. Work began in the southern part of the future military camp, where access roads and a powerful electrical network are now being built.The TVR Info channel reported that the air base upgrade will make it possible by 2040 to turn it into the largest NATO base in Europe. US troops have used the base since 1999.

