NATO Mulls 'Shooting Down' Missiles Straying Close to Its Borders - Report

Sputnik International

NATO members are considering the possibility of shooting down missiles that fly in close proximity to the alliance's borders, said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna.

NATO members are reportedly considering the possibility of shooting down missiles that fly in close proximity to the alliance's borders.“Various concepts are being analyzed within NATO, including for such missiles to be shot down when they are very close to a NATO member’s border," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna stated, speaking on the radio station RMF24.He noted, however, that this would have to happen with the consent of the Ukrainian side, and taking into account the international consequences, as then NATO missiles would be targeting Russian missiles outside the territory of the alliance.On Sunday, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command in a statement said that there was a violation of Polish airspace at 4:23 a.m. (03:23 GMT) by “a Russian cruise missile.” The missile was said to have breached the country's airspace near the village of Oserdow, close to the Ukraine border, and remained in flight there for 39 seconds.However, there was no evidence offered in the text to support these claims.According to Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the missile would have been shot down had there been “any signs that this object was heading for a certain target located on the territory of the Republic (of Poland).” Poland scrambled its fighter jets over the incident.Oserdow is located in Lublin province in the southeastern part of the country, which borders the Volyn and Lvov regions of Ukraine.Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev later told Sputnik that he skipped a meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry over the "missile incident" because Warsaw had failed to present any evidence on the issue.After being summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to meet with one of the deputy ministers, Andreev asked if the Polish side intended to provide Russia with any evidence of the allegations. However, as he did not receive an answer from the Polish side, Andreev decided not to attend the meeting.At the end of last year, Poland announced a similar incident. The Polish military claimed that a missile belonging to Russia performed a maneuver in Polish airspace and then returned to Ukraine. While Chief of the Polish General Staff Wieslaw Kukula told reporters that according to Polish radar control systems the missile belonged to Russia, Moscow's Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said that Poland had not provided evidence to substantiate the claims.After a missile crashed on Polish territory in an incident on November 15, 2022, Polish investigators later came to the conclusion that it was a stray Ukrainian anti-air projectile.Meanwhile, it is worth noting that ever since the Ukraine conflict intensified, there has also been a surge in incidents involving NATO aircraft flying near Russia's maritime borders. Warships from the United States and other NATO countries have also increased provocative forays into the Black Sea. The alleged Sunday incident came as Russia was carrying out strikes targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, energy facilities, railway junctions, and ammunition depots between March 16 and 22 in response to the shelling of its territory and attempts to break through and seize Russian border settlements, according to Russia's Ministry of Defense. The Russian Aerospace Forces subsequently carried out high-precision missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian power facilities on March 24. The combined strike with long-range airborne precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles targeted “electric power facilities, gas production facilities, and assembly and testing sites for unmanned boats," the MoD said.At the same time, Russian air defenses destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones, 11 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and three Neptun anti-ship missiles, as well as 22 multiple launch rocket system shells and other targets, the military said.

