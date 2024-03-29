https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/us-navy-over-executed-ukraine-funding-by-3988mln---inspector-general-1117647045.html
US Navy Over-Executed Ukraine Funding by $398.8Mln - Inspector General
The US Navy over-executed supplemental funding for Ukraine by $398.9 million in 2022, the US Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General (DoD IG) said in a statement.
On Thursday, Inspector General Robert Storch released a management advisory on the Navy's execution of supplemental funding to aid Ukraine, the statement said. An audit of the Defense Department's execution of the funding found internal control deficiencies that resulted in the Navy over-executing funds, the statement said. The DoD IG recommended that the Navy develop and implement internal controls to prevent over-execution of supplemental funds, take corrective actions to address the FY2022 over-execution and update procedure documentation to address specific controls put in place, the statement said. The Navy has long-term plans to address the problem but should take prompt action to implement controls to avoid future over-execution of funds, the statement said. The DoD IG will continue to monitor the Navy's progress toward implementation of the recommendations, the statement said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy over-executed supplemental funding for Ukraine by $398.9 million in 2022, the US Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General (DoD IG) said in a statement.
On Thursday, Inspector General Robert Storch released a management advisory on the Navy’s execution of supplemental funding to aid Ukraine
, the statement said. An audit of the Defense Department’s execution of the funding found internal control deficiencies that resulted in the Navy over-executing funds, the statement said.
“The advisory found that the Navy over-executed its Ukraine funding three times during Fiscal Year 2022 for a total over-execution of $398.9 million. While the Navy had funds available to reverse the over-execution on those occasions, such funds may not be available in the future, which could lead to a potential Antideficiency Act violation,” the statement said.
The DoD IG recommended that the Navy develop and implement internal controls to prevent over-execution of supplemental funds, take corrective actions to address the FY2022 over-execution and update procedure documentation to address specific controls put in place, the statement said.
The Navy has long-term plans to address the problem but should take prompt action to implement controls to avoid future over-execution of funds, the statement said.
The DoD IG will continue to monitor the Navy’s progress toward implementation of the recommendations, the statement said.