https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/orbans-political-longevity-hatred-from-eu-bigwigs-makes-him-popular-at-home-1117662894.html

Orban’s Political Longevity: Hatred from EU Bigwigs Makes Him Popular at Home

Orban’s Political Longevity: Hatred from EU Bigwigs Makes Him Popular at Home

Sputnik International

"Protests" against Viktor Orban's rule in Budapest are inspired by the EU loyalists, who are unhappy about Orban's coming chairmanship in the European Council. They have little support in the people, but a lot in the media.

2024-03-30T18:39+0000

2024-03-30T18:39+0000

2024-03-30T18:39+0000

viktor orban

robert fico

hungary

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

european parliament

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103478/33/1034783325_0:0:3600:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_ec987481b393326bbfedb2ef0c898d87.jpg

The protests against Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban seem to be copied from the same playbook as those in January against neighboring Slovakia’s PM Robert Fico.The magic word “thousands” is used in the stories about protests in Budapest. For comparison: at the last election in 2022 Orban was supported by 3,057,000 Hungarian citizens, who made up 54.1 percent of those who voted.So, can 0.01 percent of Hungary’s population be allowed to cancel the choice of 54.1 percent?In fact, the scandal that the pro-EU had been pushing has nothing to do with Orban personally, but rather with his former justice minister Judit Varga, who is seen as an Orban loyalist.It is worth noting that the “case’ against Varga is based on an audio recording made by her former husband Peter Magyar in February 2023. In the recording, Varga details an attempt by state officials to make her remove certain parts from documents in a graft case.Now Varga says that the husband made her lie on record. She divorced Magyar in March 2023 (a month after the recording was made). Magyar never explained why he decided to make the recording public only now, a year after it was made.As a result, Fico was forced to resign in 2018 before ending his term in office. He returned to power only in 2023, much to the EU’s chagrin, having won a free election.When Fico was asked before the vote what were the reasons for the conflict in Ukraine, he cited NATO’s expansion to the east and “the fact that Ukrainian neo-Nazis acted freely in Ukraine.”Of course, the EU could not stomach this from Fico. Nor could it tolerate some of Orban’s bold statements, which reflected Hungarian public opinion but ran against the mainstream views in Brussels.Here are a few quotes:Meanwhile, according to the EU rotation rules, on July 1, 2024, Orban is expected to assume the chairmanship of the European Council of Ministers — a top decision-making body of the bloc.Traditionally, the position of the chairman of the European Council has always been held by an EU loyalist. The chairman can determine the agenda of the EU’s summits and of the working meetings of ministers from member countries.But Orban is not someone who will rubber stamp everything Brussels desires — as can be seen from his statements on the need to mend ties with Russia and find a peaceful solution for the Ukrainian problem. On Friday, he went as far as saying that Ukraine should never be a NATO member, but instead a neutral state between Russia and NATO, with guarantees of security from both sides.Will Orban withstand the current “storm in a teacup”? Yes, no doubt about that. But there is also no doubt that the EU will continue its attempts to destabilize Hungary and Orban’s government. However, some observers say these attempts may only make Orban stronger.Rod Dreher, a columnist of The American Conservative (TAC) living in Budapest, noted in a recent article: “There is a reason why Orban has been elected four times in a row, in free elections… Each time he won after the EU officials, Biden and John McCain called him names. It only makes him more popular.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/hungary-seeks-to-strengthen-ties-with-russia-in-areas-unaffected-by-sanctions---orban-1117123663.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/hungarys-orban-says-trump-pledged-not-to-provide-financial-aid-to-ukraine-1117247730.html

hungary

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

protests against orban, orban on ukraine, orban's best answers to tucker carlson, are orban and fico same