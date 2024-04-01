https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/taurus-missile-makers-woes-showcases-deficiency-in-european-weapons-production-1117687830.html

Taurus Missile Maker's Woes Showcases 'Deficiency in European Weapons Production'

Taurus Missile Maker's Woes Showcases 'Deficiency in European Weapons Production'

Sputnik International

Prominent European weapon manufacturer MBDA has recently announced that manufacturing of its Taurus cruise missiles has been put on hold due to an allegedly slow rate of weapon procurement orders issued by Germany.

2024-04-01T19:02+0000

2024-04-01T19:02+0000

2024-04-01T19:02+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

germany

mbda

taurus cruise missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104816/98/1048169800_0:118:2256:1387_1920x0_80_0_0_7e2c8047909dfd35a04becd6ddfed8d1.jpg

The company’s German branch head Thomas Gottschild, who noted that defense contractors cannot produce stocks without orders being placed first, did point out that production could be resumed if Berlin issues an appropriate contract.Such an order, however, would have to be “substantial and long term to warrant a resumption of production,” said Mikael Valtersson, a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces and chief of staff of the Sweden Democrats political party.As Valtersson explained to Sputnik, many of the smaller subcontractors that were involved in the missile’s manufacturing process have since “shifted to other areas of production.”Commenting on speculation about if Germany might cave in to calls from its NATO allies to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Valtersson observed that Berlin currently has 600 such missiles at its disposal and “could probably deliver up to 200 missiles to Ukraine within 6-12 months.”Thus, Valtersson reasoned, it appears unlikely that Berlin will send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, “since there aren't any plans to order new expensive missiles and the fact that Germany thinks it needs at least 600 missiles in the more hostile international climate that exists now.”He further noted that this situation is complicated by the fact that MBDA “also has its focus on co-production of the Patriot PAC2 GEM-T anti-ballistic missile variant of the Patriot Air Defence system.”“This shows a general deficiency in European weapons production, the home market is too small and production numbers subsequently also too small to allow for large numbers of weapon systems with a combination of good prices and quality,” Valtersson remarked.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/germanys-position-on-sending-taurus-cruise-missiles-to-ukraine-not-changed-1117262147.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taurus cruise missile, taurus missile production, taurus missiles ukraine