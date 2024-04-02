Admiral Moiseyev Appointed Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy - MoD

International
Russian Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"During a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu announced ... the appointment of Admiral Alexander Moiseyev as commander-in-chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as commander of the Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk as commander of the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry said in a statement.In March, Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was announced as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a special ceremony dedicated to Submariner's Day in Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"During a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu announced ... the appointment of Admiral Alexander Moiseyev as commander-in-chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as commander of the Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk as commander of the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry said in a statement.
In March, Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was announced as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a special ceremony dedicated to Submariner’s Day in Russia.
Moiseyev is a decorated serviceman with multiple state honors, including Order of Courage, Hero of the Russian Federation, as well as orders For Merit to the Fatherland (4th and 2nd classes).

