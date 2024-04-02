https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/admiral-moiseyev-appointed-commander-in-chief-of-russian-navy---mod-1117699526.html

Admiral Moiseyev Appointed Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy - MoD

Russian Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.

"During a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu announced ... the appointment of Admiral Alexander Moiseyev as commander-in-chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as commander of the Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk as commander of the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry said in a statement.In March, Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was announced as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a special ceremony dedicated to Submariner’s Day in Russia.

