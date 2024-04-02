https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/admiral-moiseyev-appointed-commander-in-chief-of-russian-navy---mod-1117699526.html
Admiral Moiseyev Appointed Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy - MoD
Admiral Moiseyev Appointed Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
2024-04-02T12:54+0000
2024-04-02T12:54+0000
2024-04-02T13:10+0000
russia
sergei shoigu
russia
russian navy
russian ministry of defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117699738_0:0:3286:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_405b1f3c6dfbbceffbfdf0f81608c02c.jpg
"During a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu announced ... the appointment of Admiral Alexander Moiseyev as commander-in-chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as commander of the Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk as commander of the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry said in a statement.In March, Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was announced as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a special ceremony dedicated to Submariner’s Day in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/who-is-alexander-moiseyev-acting-commander-in-chief-of-russias-navy-1117426460.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117699738_555:0:3286:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df21c11e1f18a17ad5e0648cb82555cf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian admiral alexander moiseyev, commander-in-chief of the russian navy, russian ministry of defense
russian admiral alexander moiseyev, commander-in-chief of the russian navy, russian ministry of defense
Admiral Moiseyev Appointed Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy - MoD
12:54 GMT 02.04.2024 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 02.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
"During a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu announced ... the appointment of Admiral Alexander Moiseyev as commander-in-chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as commander of the Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk as commander of the Black Sea Fleet
," the ministry said in a statement.
In March, Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was announced as the acting commander-in-chief
of the Russian Navy at a special ceremony dedicated to Submariner’s Day in Russia.
Moiseyev is a decorated serviceman with multiple state honors, including Order of Courage, Hero of the Russian Federation, as well as orders For Merit to the Fatherland (4th and 2nd classes).