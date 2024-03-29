https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/israeli-defense-minister-proposes-multi-national-security-force-for-gaza---reports-1117643974.html

Israeli Defense Minister Proposes Multi-National Security Force for Gaza - Reports

Israeli Defense Minister Proposes Multi-National Security Force for Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggested forming a multi-national military unit with Arab troops to bolster Gaza's law and order and ensure safe humanitarian aid delivery, Axios reported on Friday, citing two senior Israeli officials.

2024-03-29T18:55+0000

2024-03-29T18:55+0000

2024-03-29T18:55+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116090938_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ac02ac3fa8e9ca8cd2b6ac180bacb64.jpg

According to the report, Gallant requested US political and material support for the initiative during his meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington this week. Gallant did not ask for US troops to take part in the force, the report said. The proposal would see an Arab force secure a US-built temporary pier off Gaza's coast and escort humanitarian convoys during a limited transition period, ensuring aid delivery without looting or Hamas control, the report said. On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a press release that Israel must ensure the unhindered access of humanitarian aid and all necessary services to the Gaza Strip. Earlier this week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for Ramadan. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/most-americans-disapprove-of-israels-military-actions-in-gaza-poll-reveals-1117606027.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us