Israeli Defense Minister Proposes Multi-National Security Force for Gaza - Reports
According to the report, Gallant requested US political and material support for the initiative during his meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington this week. Gallant did not ask for US troops to take part in the force, the report said. The proposal would see an Arab force secure a US-built temporary pier off Gaza's coast and escort humanitarian convoys during a limited transition period, ensuring aid delivery without looting or Hamas control, the report said. On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a press release that Israel must ensure the unhindered access of humanitarian aid and all necessary services to the Gaza Strip. Earlier this week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for Ramadan. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained.
Israeli Defense Minister Proposes Multi-National Security Force for Gaza - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggested forming a multi-national military unit with Arab troops to bolster Gaza's law and order and ensure safe humanitarian aid delivery, Axios reported on Friday, citing two senior Israeli officials.
According to the report, Gallant
requested US political and material support for the initiative during his meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington this week.
Gallant did not ask for US troops to take part in the force
, the report said.
The proposal would see an Arab force secure a US-built temporary pier off Gaza's coast and escort humanitarian convoys during a limited transition period, ensuring aid delivery without looting or Hamas control
, the report said.
"Such a move will build a governing body in the enclave that is not Hamas and will address Israel's growing problem with the US when it comes to the humanitarian situation in Gaza," a senior Israeli official said, as quoted by Axios.
On Thursday, the International Court of Justice
(ICJ) said in a press release that Israel must ensure the unhindered access of humanitarian aid and all necessary services to the Gaza Strip.
Earlier this week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for Ramadan. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 32,400 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.