US Covering Those Responsible for Crocus Terrorist Attack - Russian Intel
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankPaying tribute to victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. March 23, 2024.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is covering those responsible for the Crocus concert venue terrorist attack, and the office of US President Joe Biden is intensifying work to create a distorted picture of what happened, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"The US is covering those responsible for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports that the Joe Biden's administration is stepping up work to form a distorted picture of the large-scale terrorist attack that took place in Russia on March 22," the statement said.
❗️The Biden administration is stepping up work to form a distorted picture of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reports.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 1, 2024
According to incoming information, the US State Department, special services, affiliated NGOs and the…
The US special services have been tasked with lifting the suspicions of the world community from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's involvement in the Crocus attack, the statement read.
"The murder of civilians in the Moscow region [in the Crocus City Hall] is a directly related to the massive shelling and attacks of the Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. At the same time, the data received by the SVR indicates that when organizing attacks, Ukrainians actively use satellite information provided to them by US intelligence," the statement said.
30 March, 13:00 GMT
The opposition forces, living aboard, that operate outside the official political establishment have been instructed abroad to popularize the "unreasonableness of attempts by the Russian authorities to use the terrorist attack to justify their actions in Ukraine," the SVR added.