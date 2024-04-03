https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/greece-plans-sell-white-phosphorus-shells-to-ukraine---greek-communist-mp-1117712678.html

Greece Plans Sell White Phosphorus Shells to Ukraine - Greek Communist MP

The Greek government plans to sell tens of thousands of banned white phosphorus munitions to the Czech Republic for further delivery to Ukraine, and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) condemns these plans, Nikos Papanastasis, a member of the Greek parliament from the KKE, has said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

"At today's meeting of the parliament's weapons programs committee, the government of the New Democracy [ruling party], which plays a leading role in supporting NATO-US-EU military operations on the Ukrainian front in the war with Russia, again submitted for approval a new list of weapons systems and ammunition for sale, in addition to the unknown huge shipments that have already been sent since the beginning of the war," Papanastasis said on Tuesday. "Today, the government, having crossed all boundaries in dragging the country into this imperialist war and violating any notion of respect for international treaties and the United Nations' prohibitions on the use of the banned chemical substance white phosphorus against human targets, is selling tens of thousands of incendiary tank shells containing white phosphorus to the Czech Republic, with a final destination in Ukraine," the lawmaker said. He added that, by making such a choice, the government of the New Democracy party is deliberately creating conditions for the commission of serious war crimes, and the silence of other parties in the parliament on the issue makes them an accessory to these crimes. The lawmaker said the removal of weapons and munitions for the Greek armed forces to send them to Ukraine weakens the country's defense capability. "The KKE unequivocally condemns the criminal actions that the government has committed, serving the dirtiest operational plans of NATO, the United States and the European Union, abandoning even the appearance of international legality, as is the case today when white phosphorus missiles are sent to the Ukrainian front," the statement read. The lawmaker further said that the Communist Party condemns the sending of Greek soldiers, units and warships outside the country and their participation in operations to support "bloody interventions" that could result in the Greek people becoming "targets of retaliation." Greek news outlet iEidiseis reported on Monday, citing military officials, that Greece is getting ready to send ammunition worth 150 million euros ($161 million) to Ukraine through the Czech Republic and is asking for approval from a relevant parliamentary committee. In mid-March, the Kathimerini newspaper reported that Athens was planning to send thousands of rockets and millions of bullets to Kiev in 2024. Greece reportedly intends to buy military supplies from the Czech Republic and have them transferred directly to Ukraine. The supplies feature 2,000 5-inch unguided Zuni rockets, 180 2.75-inch anti-tank rockets, 90,000 90mm anti-tank projectiles, anti-aircraft weapons and 4 million bullets. Greece also plans to give Ukraine 70 M114A1 155mm howitzers from its own arsenal. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

