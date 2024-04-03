https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/russian-govt-to-carefully-remove-barriers-on-use-of-drones-in-economy---prime-minister-1117720606.html

Russian Gov't to 'Carefully Remove' Barriers on Use of Drones in Economy - Prime Minister

The Russian government plans to "carefully remove" barriers that are holding back greater use of drones in the economy, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his annual report to the country's parliament.

"Now about unmanned aircraft systems. We have adopted a strategy for the development of this important area. A national project has been approved. Today we understand in detail how we will move forward. To achieve practical results, we will start to carefully remove the barriers that are holding back more active use of drones in the economy," he said. The number of Russian regions where experimental legal regimes on the use of drones will operate will increase from 22 to 24 by the end of the year, the Russian Economy Ministry said, commenting on Mishustin's words.

