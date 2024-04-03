https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/taiwan-earthquake-cripples-high-maintenance-f-16v-jets-1117718750.html
Taiwan Earthquake Cripples High Maintenance F-16V Jets
Following the strongest earthquake in 25 years, Taiwan's Armed Forces are engaged in rescue operations amid reports of military assets being impacted by the disaster.
A powerful earthquake in Taiwan damaged eight F-16V jetsthat were stationed at Taiwan’s Air Force base in Hualien County, the China Times has reported.A powerful earthquake in Taiwan damaged eight F-16V jets that were stationed at Taiwan’s Air Force base in the Hualien County, the China Times has tructures , causing damage to the fighter jets.According to the reports, the damaged jets were swiftly repaired and restored to combat readiness.Earlier, Taiwan refused mainland China’s assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake.
The F-16 has been in service with Western air forces for 45 years, making it an aircraft that cannot really be considered new.
The 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Taiwan has become the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, Wu Chien-fu, the director of the Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center, said. According to the Taiwanese broadcaster Sanlih, at least nine people have died and 821 have been injured.