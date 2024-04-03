https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/taiwan-earthquake-cripples-high-maintenance-f-16v-jets-1117718750.html

Taiwan Earthquake Cripples High Maintenance F-16V Jets

Following the strongest earthquake in 25 years, Taiwan's Armed Forces are engaged in rescue operations amid reports of military assets being impacted by the disaster.

A powerful earthquake in Taiwan damaged eight F-16V jetsthat were stationed at Taiwan’s Air Force base in Hualien County, the China Times has reported.A powerful earthquake in Taiwan damaged eight F-16V jets that were stationed at Taiwan’s Air Force base in the Hualien County, the China Times has tructures , causing damage to the fighter jets.According to the reports, the damaged jets were swiftly repaired and restored to combat readiness.Earlier, Taiwan refused mainland China’s assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake.

