https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-philippines-launch-joint-land-drills-north-of-manila-1117719491.html

US, Philippines Launch Joint Land Drills North of Manila

US, Philippines Launch Joint Land Drills North of Manila

Sputnik International

The US and Philippine armies kicked off an annual joint exercise this week that is billed as an effort to increase bilateral land power capacity and capabilities for joint operations.

2024-04-03T13:50+0000

2024-04-03T13:50+0000

2024-04-03T13:50+0000

military

philippines

manila

indo-pacific

us army

military drills

military exercises

us military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117427026_0:188:3073:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_40d29ff27e03084556f8fefbd0ae7403.jpg

Exercise Salaknib is traditionally hosted by Fort Magsaysay, the Philippine army’s main training grounds located north of Manila. This year’s edition features some 600 US army personnel in the first phase and a projected 1,500 personnel in the second phase, the US Army for the Indo-Pacific estimated. This year’s drills will include infantry operations, multi-domain operations, urban breaching, jungle operations, joint forcible entry, air and direct assaults, javelin and anti-tank operations. Another new feature is the deployment of a ground-launched mid-range MRC weapon system to the Southeast Asian nation. The system comprises launchers, missiles and a battery operations center, according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin. "The inclusion of MRC, combined with our subject matter expert exchanges, is crucial for deepening our partnership," Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commander of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/experts-urge-philippines-to-remain-restrained-after-longest-pause-of-provocation-in-south-china-sea-1116194593.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/slumbering-joe-overshadowed-chinese-mock-us-show-of-force-in-western-pacific-1116933848.html

philippines

manila

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military drills, us military excercises, us and philippines cooperation, us drills in the pacific