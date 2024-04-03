https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-philippines-launch-joint-land-drills-north-of-manila-1117719491.html
US, Philippines Launch Joint Land Drills North of Manila
US, Philippines Launch Joint Land Drills North of Manila
Sputnik International
The US and Philippine armies kicked off an annual joint exercise this week that is billed as an effort to increase bilateral land power capacity and capabilities for joint operations.
Exercise Salaknib is traditionally hosted by Fort Magsaysay, the Philippine army’s main training grounds located north of Manila. This year’s edition features some 600 US army personnel in the first phase and a projected 1,500 personnel in the second phase, the US Army for the Indo-Pacific estimated. This year’s drills will include infantry operations, multi-domain operations, urban breaching, jungle operations, joint forcible entry, air and direct assaults, javelin and anti-tank operations. Another new feature is the deployment of a ground-launched mid-range MRC weapon system to the Southeast Asian nation. The system comprises launchers, missiles and a battery operations center, according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin. "The inclusion of MRC, combined with our subject matter expert exchanges, is crucial for deepening our partnership," Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commander of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, said.
US, Philippines Launch Joint Land Drills North of Manila
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and Philippine armies kicked off an annual joint exercise this week that is billed as an effort to increase bilateral land power capacity and capabilities for joint operations.
Exercise Salaknib is traditionally hosted by Fort Magsaysay, the Philippine army’s main training
grounds located north of Manila. This year’s edition features some 600 US army personnel
in the first phase and a projected 1,500 personnel
in the second phase, the US Army
for the Indo-Pacific estimated.
"By bolstering our collective readiness with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Salaknib improves our operational capabilities and strengthens the longstanding and strong U.S.-Philippine Alliance, displaying our dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US force said on Tuesday.
This year’s drills will include infantry operations, multi-domain operations
, urban breaching, jungle operations, joint forcible entry, air and direct assaults, javelin and anti-tank operations.
The drills will integrate the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), which is the first US regional combat training facility in the Indo-Pacific.
Another new feature is the deployment of a ground-launched mid-range MRC weapon system to the Southeast Asian nation. The system comprises launchers, missiles and a battery operations center, according to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.
"The inclusion of MRC, combined with our subject matter expert exchanges, is crucial for deepening our partnership," Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commander of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, said.
The United States has been building up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific with the stated goal of countering China’s growing influence. The Philippines expanded US access to its military bases last year as it seeks to bolster ties with Washington.