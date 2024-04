https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/watch-russias-tetrahedron-electronic-warfare-system-being-tested-in-special-op-zone-1117715348.html

Watch Russia's Tetrahedron Electronic Warfare System Being Tested in Special Op Zone

In addition to advanced combat drones, Russia is also rapidly developing electronic warfare systems to counter enemy weaponry. A brand new such system has just passed military performance tests with flying colors.

The Tetrahedron electronic warfare system is specifically designed to combat all sorts of modern first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones and has been successfully tested in the special military op zone, Andrei Ivanov, a representative of the developer, told Sputnik.According to the designer, the system is fit to be used on both military and civilian objects. Tetrahedrons are equally capable of covering military equipment, ambulances, or public transport alike. It can also be used to protect fixed objects such as roadblocks or bus stops.

