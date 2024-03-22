https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/russia-carried-out-49-retaliatory-strikes-in-response-ukraines-shelling---defense-ministry-1117486370.html

Russia Conducts 49 Strikes Across Ukraine, Deploys Kinzhal in Retaliation for Shelling: MoD

Russia Conducts 49 Strikes Across Ukraine, Deploys Kinzhal in Retaliation for Shelling: MoD

22.03.2024

Russia has carried out strikes targeting Ukraine's energy facilities, the military-industrial complex, railway junctions and ammunition depots, the Russian Ministry of Defense has announced."As a result of the strikes, decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, airfield infrastructure facilities, workshops for the repair of weapons and military equipment, storage depots for unmanned aerial vehicles and drone boats, logistics bases, as well as the temporary deployment points for special operations units and foreign mercenaries were hit," the ministry said.According to the Russian military's information, the attacks left Ukraine's military production and repair facilities in disarray.Furthermore, the strikes targeted foreign military equipment delivered to Ukraine by its NATO patrons, disrupted the transfer of reserves to the front, and hit Ukrainian and merc forces in rear areas where they were being refitted."All the goals of the massed strike have been achieved," the MoD said.On the front, the Defense Ministry reported battles with Ukrainian forces in five settlements in Kharkov region, two settlements in the Lugansk People's Republic, and fighting to repel Ukrainian attacks in the settlement of Sinkovka, Kharkov region and Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic. "Enemy losses amounted to up to 400 troops, three tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 25 other vehicles and 19 artillery pieces," the MoD said.Over the course of the week, Ukrainian forces attempts to break into the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Kursk were repulsed "thanks to the coordinated actions of the forces guarding the state border of the Russian Federation," the MoD said, adding that Ukraine's forces had lost "over 3,000 personnel" and militants, seven tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 17 other vehicles over the course of these operations.In the DPR, Russian forces continued their advance in the Avdeyevka area of the front, repulsing 42 counterattacks and killing over 2,195 enemy troops, destroying two tanks, 21 armored vehicles, 65 other vehicles and 28 field guns, capturing the Alabastrovaya Railway Station, targeting Ukrainian forces in seven enemy-held settlements, and repelling ten attempted counterattacks, with total Ukrainian losses estimated at 1,885+ troops, six tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 41 other vehicles, 17 artillery pieces and nine ammunition depots.In the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, the MoD reported on the liberation of the village of Mirnoye in Zaporozhye, with five enemy counterattacks repulsed and Ukrainian forces losing 935 troops, three tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 25 other vehicles and seven field artillery guns.In the Kherson area of the front, the MoD reported continued attacks on Ukrainian forces in Rabotino, Stepanogorsk, Shcherbaki, Stepnoye, Ivanovka and Nikolskoye, with enemy losses estimated at over 330 troops, 22 vehicles and 11 field artillery pieces.Behind the lines, Russian missile and drone strikes between March 16-22 reportedly hit nine Czech-made Vampir MLRS systems, a German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system battery, two US-made counter-battery stations - an AN/TPQ-50 and an AN/TPQ-36, and four Ukrainian-made Enklav-N, Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.Finally, military aviation and air defense troops reportedly destroyed a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, shot down two Tochka-U tactical missiles, two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles converted for use for ground attacks, 156 HIMARS, Vampir, Grad, Olha and Uragan rockets, and 992 drones.

