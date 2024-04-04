https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/three-countries-urge-eu-to-resist-us-and-uk-pressure-avoid-russian-asset-confiscation-1117730397.html

Three Countries Urge EU to Resist US and UK Pressure, Avoid Russian Asset Confiscation

Western allies grapple with the dilemma of seizing immobilized Russian state assets to aid Ukraine amid concerns over financial instability for the EU and legal consequences.

China, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia are pushing the EU to reject pressure from the US and UK to confiscate over €200 billion ($216 bn) of Russian state assets.The three countries are worried that the plan “would create a precedent” — implying they could be targeted next. They argue that confiscating Russian assets would extend the conflict and coerce them into siding with a party against their will, US website Politico writes.EU countries are hesitant to seize Russian assets frozen in Belgium to aid Ukraine due to legal consequences and the risk of destabilising the eurozone. Washington and London are exploring other avenues to fund Ukraine’s failing war in the face of opposition from the US Congress.The EU has presented a proposal aimed at skimming off interest payments on Russian assets, which amount to €2.5-3 billion annually, adding that 90 percent of those funds would be used to buy weapons for Ukraine.Russia has reiterated that any action to confiscate its frozen assets would infringe upon international law and attract legal consequences.Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the West’s asset seizures as an "unseemly business" and stated that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good.”However, some European leaders warn of financial fallout from the scheme. The German government and the European Central Bank have said the seizure could undermine investors' trust in the bloc's financial system.

