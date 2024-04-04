https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/us-imports-from-russia-increased-to-2879mln-in-february---census-bureau-1117739157.html

US Imports From Russia Increased to $287.9Mln in February - Census Bureau

US Imports From Russia Increased to $287.9Mln in February - Census Bureau

US imported $287.9 million worth of goods from Russia in February, up from $244 million in January, according to US Census Bureau data published on Thursday.

US exports to Russia also grew from $30 million in January to $36 million in February. The country's trade deficit with Russia totaled $465.9 million for the first two months of this year.

