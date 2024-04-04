https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/us-imports-from-russia-increased-to-2879mln-in-february---census-bureau-1117739157.html
US Imports From Russia Increased to $287.9Mln in February - Census Bureau
US imported $287.9 million worth of goods from Russia in February, up from $244 million in January, according to US Census Bureau data published on Thursday.
US exports to Russia also grew from $30 million in January to $36 million in February. The country's trade deficit with Russia totaled $465.9 million for the first two months of this year.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US imported $287.9 million worth of goods from Russia in February, up from $244 million in January, according to US Census Bureau data published on Thursday.
US-Russian trade ties have shrunk in recent years due to sanctions and export controls imposed on Moscow. The bilateral trade plummeted from $38.2 billion in 2013 to $5.2 billion in 2023, the US Trade Representative's Office said in a report last month.