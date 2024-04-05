International
NATO Chief Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine No 'Silver Bullet'
NATO Chief Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine No ‘Silver Bullet’
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the incoming deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will not turn the tide of the conflict.
Speaking in an interview to German daily Bild, he said that the allies were going to send F-16s and ammunition to Ukraine and were already training Ukrainian pilots. Stoltenberg welcomed the upcoming delivery of warplanes as another sign of allied support for Kiev that he expected to bolster Ukrainian defenses, but he admitted there was no "silver bullet" weapon that could ultimately help Ukraine win the conflict. Senior Ukrainian officials told Politico this week that F-16s would have been of more help to Ukraine a year ago. The warplanes were initially expected to arrive by the end of 2023 but the rollout was reportedly pushed back to late spring. The White House said the handover of US-made planes from third countries would begin once pilots training was complete.
14:52 GMT 05.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the incoming deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will not turn the tide of the conflict.
Speaking in an interview to German daily Bild, he said that the allies were going to send F-16s and ammunition to Ukraine and were already training Ukrainian pilots.
Stoltenberg welcomed the upcoming delivery of warplanes as another sign of allied support for Kiev that he expected to bolster Ukrainian defenses, but he admitted there was no "silver bullet" weapon that could ultimately help Ukraine win the conflict.
Senior Ukrainian officials told Politico this week that F-16s would have been of more help to Ukraine a year ago. The warplanes were initially expected to arrive by the end of 2023 but the rollout was reportedly pushed back to late spring. The White House said the handover of US-made planes from third countries would begin once pilots training was complete.
