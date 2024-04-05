https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/oil-price-exceeds-90-per-barrel-in-biggest-weekly-rally-since-early-february-1117769090.html

Oil Price Exceeds $90 Per Barrel in Biggest Weekly Rally Since Early February

Oil Price Exceeds $90 Per Barrel in Biggest Weekly Rally Since Early February

Sputnik International

Crude prices broke above $90 per barrel on Friday, giving the oil rally its biggest week since early February.

2024-04-05T18:32+0000

2024-04-05T18:32+0000

2024-04-05T18:32+0000

economy

oil prices

oil production

middle east

oil export

oil supplies

iran

gaza strip

gaza violence

brent

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117769297_0:197:3066:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_bf9085e2823f6240402ad9b559a94442.jpg

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, reached as high as $87.50 by 1:00 p.m. in New York, marking a peak not seen since the $92.45 reached on October 23. For the week, Brent was up 5%, the most since a 6.3% rally since the week that ended on February 2. US crude, tied to the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark, hit a session high of $87.49 - the loftiest level since the $88.29 high on October 23. The WTI benchmark gained 5% on the week -, the most since a 6.3% rise during the week that ended on February 2. "The likelihood that continued restricted Russian product exports could further tighten US petroleum supplies has suddenly forced recalculation of US [oil] balances across the rest of this month and possibly beyond," analyst Jim Ritterbusch said in a note issued earlier this week by his Ritterbusch and Associates company. Analysts have warned that a direct Iranian involvement in the Gaza crisis could spark a region-wide conflict with plausible impact on oil supply.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/biden-admin-cancels-oil-purchase-for-us-reserve-as-crude-prices-jump-1117722015.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/iran-vs-israel-military-comparison-whos-tougher-1117759486.html

iran

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil prices, oil price fluctuations, why are oil prices growin, rising oil prices