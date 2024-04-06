International
Ukraine's Top General Admits His Forces Backing Down Amid Lack of Ammo
Ukraine's Top General Admits His Forces Backing Down Amid Lack of Ammo
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged the "difficult" situation Kiev's forces are facing at the frontline.
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged the “difficult” situation Kiev’s forces are facing at the front line.He noted that Russian forces were capitalizing on their air power capacity, along with advantage in missiles and artillery ammunition.Syrsky made the begrudging acknowledgement after Russia's Army entered the suburbs of Chasov Yar on Friday. An adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin, told Sputnik that the territory was mined and there are serious fortifications in the town which the Ukrainians had been building for a year. The Russian military is close to taking fire control of all Ukrainian supply routes near Chasov Yar and disrupting their logistics, he added.Liberating Chasov Yar would pave the way for advancing on the so-called Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, and, accordingly, be crucial for liberating the Donetsk People's Republic from the forces of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.Earlier in the week, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said that Kiev was planning further military leadership and general staff reshuffles amid the ongoing battlefield failures.Oleksandr Syrsky was promoted in the wake of a frenzied shakeup of the Ukrainian military’s command by President Volodymyr Zelensky in February. At the time, then-Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny was swapped for Syrsky.Cabinet and military switch-ups are taking place as the Kiev regime faces rapidly dwindling personnel and resources, particularly ammunition. A US package of over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. A House vote on the aid is unlikely to happen until at least mid-April, Bloomberg reported.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently carried out another Cabinet reshuffle, and lowered the minimum draft age from 27 to 25 years this week amid a steady surge in draft-dodging.
nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, ukraine is running out of ammunition, draft-dodgers in ukraine, ukranian soldiers shoot their own, russia advances in donbass, nato aid for ukraine
nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, ukraine is running out of ammunition, draft-dodgers in ukraine, ukranian soldiers shoot their own, russia advances in donbass, nato aid for ukraine

Ukraine's Top General Admits His Forces Backing Down Amid Lack of Ammo

Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
NATO's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine is not only drained of ammo, but rapidly running out of military personnel, with growing numbers of fighting-age men either dying in combat, deserting, or dodging the draft. As Russia's forces advance steadily in the military op zone, Western aid has decreased to a trickle.
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged the “difficult” situation Kiev’s forces are facing at the front line.

“The situation in the area where the Ukrainian forces operate remains difficult,” Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that Russian forces were capitalizing on their air power capacity, along with advantage in missiles and artillery ammunition.
Syrsky made the begrudging acknowledgement after Russia's Army entered the suburbs of Chasov Yar on Friday. An adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin, told Sputnik that the territory was mined and there are serious fortifications in the town which the Ukrainians had been building for a year. The Russian military is close to taking fire control of all Ukrainian supply routes near Chasov Yar and disrupting their logistics, he added.
Liberating Chasov Yar would pave the way for advancing on the so-called Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, and, accordingly, be crucial for liberating the Donetsk People's Republic from the forces of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.
Earlier in the week, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said that Kiev was planning further military leadership and general staff reshuffles amid the ongoing battlefield failures.

Syrsky touted plans to bring in “more experienced” officers in an interview with Ukrainian state media. “Our headquarters should know all of the battlefield’s needs and should understand the situation on every part of the front,” Syrsky stated.

Oleksandr Syrsky was promoted in the wake of a frenzied shakeup of the Ukrainian military’s command by President Volodymyr Zelensky in February. At the time, then-Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny was swapped for Syrsky.
Cabinet and military switch-ups are taking place as the Kiev regime faces rapidly dwindling personnel and resources, particularly ammunition. A US package of over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. A House vote on the aid is unlikely to happen until at least mid-April, Bloomberg reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently carried out another Cabinet reshuffle, and lowered the minimum draft age from 27 to 25 years this week amid a steady surge in draft-dodging.
