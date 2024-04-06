https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/ukraines-top-general-admits-his-forces-backing-down-amid-lack-of-ammo-1117778802.html

Ukraine's Top General Admits His Forces Backing Down Amid Lack of Ammo

Ukraine's Top General Admits His Forces Backing Down Amid Lack of Ammo

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged the “difficult” situation Kiev’s forces are facing at the frontline.

2024-04-06T12:14+0000

2024-04-06T12:14+0000

2024-04-06T12:14+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

valery zaluzhny

russia

kiev

republicans

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117778191_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54f67d592e2f9f96eecd4b8b522a76a2.jpg

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged the “difficult” situation Kiev’s forces are facing at the front line.He noted that Russian forces were capitalizing on their air power capacity, along with advantage in missiles and artillery ammunition.Syrsky made the begrudging acknowledgement after Russia's Army entered the suburbs of Chasov Yar on Friday. An adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin, told Sputnik that the territory was mined and there are serious fortifications in the town which the Ukrainians had been building for a year. The Russian military is close to taking fire control of all Ukrainian supply routes near Chasov Yar and disrupting their logistics, he added.Liberating Chasov Yar would pave the way for advancing on the so-called Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration, and, accordingly, be crucial for liberating the Donetsk People's Republic from the forces of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.Earlier in the week, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said that Kiev was planning further military leadership and general staff reshuffles amid the ongoing battlefield failures.Oleksandr Syrsky was promoted in the wake of a frenzied shakeup of the Ukrainian military’s command by President Volodymyr Zelensky in February. At the time, then-Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny was swapped for Syrsky.Cabinet and military switch-ups are taking place as the Kiev regime faces rapidly dwindling personnel and resources, particularly ammunition. A US package of over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. A House vote on the aid is unlikely to happen until at least mid-April, Bloomberg reported.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently carried out another Cabinet reshuffle, and lowered the minimum draft age from 27 to 25 years this week amid a steady surge in draft-dodging.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/ukraine-plans-more-military-leadership-reshuffles-amid-battlefield-failures-1117654672.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/natos-losing-war-and-an-empty-promise-to-ukraine--1117773465.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, ukraine is running out of ammunition, draft-dodgers in ukraine, ukranian soldiers shoot their own, russia advances in donbass, nato aid for ukraine